Barking and Dagenham raising awareness as poll shows almost half of Londoners don’t know how to get a coronavirus test

PUBLISHED: 12:00 31 July 2020

A campaign has been launched after a YouGov poll showed almost half of Londoners don't know how to get a coronavirus test. Picture: PA/Danny Lawson

A campaign has been launched after a YouGov poll showed almost half of Londoners don't know how to get a coronavirus test. Picture: PA/Danny Lawson

PA Wire/PA Images

A capital-wide push to raise awareness of coronavirus testing has been backed by the town hall.

Barking and Dagenham Council leader Darren Rodwell backed the campaign, warning that 'we are not out of the woods yet'. Picture: Andrew Brookes.Barking and Dagenham Council leader Darren Rodwell backed the campaign, warning that 'we are not out of the woods yet'. Picture: Andrew Brookes.

Barking and Dagenham Council joined the Keep London Safe campaign after YouGov online research showed 46 per cent of Londoners don’t know how to get a test.

The project is a joint effort between the local government association London Councils, the capital’s 32 boroughs and the City of London Corporation.

It is supported by Public Health England, the NHS, and City Hall. Its aim is to share key messages about the virus.

Barking and Dagenham Council leader, Cllr Darren Rodwell, said: “This campaign is a timely reminder that we are not out of the woods yet, but we must continue to do everything we can to keep the borough safe.

Cllr Maureen Worby said the Keep London Safe campaign would drive home key public health messages. Picture: Ken MearsCllr Maureen Worby said the Keep London Safe campaign would drive home key public health messages. Picture: Ken Mears

“I urge all residents and business owners to continue washing their hands regularly, keep a safe distance from others and wear face coverings in enclosed spaces.”

You may also want to watch:

YouGov polled 1,608 adults in June to arrive at weighted figures which also showed 35pc of those asked knew little or nothing about NHS Test and Trace, which is used to track the spread of Covid-19.

Londoners from black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds as well as those aged over 65 are least likely to know how to get a test, according to YouGov.

Cllr Maureen Worby, cabinet member for social care and health integration, said the campaign will help drive home public health messaging.

“If any resident has any Covid-19 symptoms, they should please stay at home and follow the instructions of NHS Test and Trace when contacted.

“By taking these important steps, we can all stop the further spread of the virus and avoid a deadly second wave,” Cllr Worby said.

People who think they have symptoms should get a test immediately by calling 119 or visiting nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/

The symptoms include a high temperature, a new, continuous cough, or a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste.

If NHS test and trace gets in touch to say someone has been in contact with a person with the illness they must follow their instructions and stay at home for 14 days.

Topic Tags:

