Search

Advanced search

East London boroughs to benefit from weekly allocation of rapid coronavirus test kits

PUBLISHED: 16:10 10 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:18 10 November 2020

British Army Brigadier Joe Fossey, who is coordinating the mass coronavirus testing pilot in Liverpool, holds up the components of a lateral flow Covid-19 test. Picture: Tolga Akmen/PA Wire

British Army Brigadier Joe Fossey, who is coordinating the mass coronavirus testing pilot in Liverpool, holds up the components of a lateral flow Covid-19 test. Picture: Tolga Akmen/PA Wire

Rapid coronavirus test kits that can provide results within an hour are set to be rolled out across east London.

Health secretary Matt Hancock announced today (Tuesday, November 10) that a pilot scheme, which began in Liverpool, would be rolled out to more local authorities nationwide - including Barking and Dagenham, Redbridge, Newham and Tower Hamlets.

Under the initiative, each council will receive an initial batch of 10,000 antigen lateral flow devices to enable them to start testing priority groups.

Directors of public health will determine how to prioritise the allocation of these new tests, based on the specific needs of their communities.

This will then be followed up with the offer of a weekly allocation of lateral flow devices, the number of which will be equivalent to 10 per cent of the borough’s population.

You may also want to watch:

Health secretary Matt Hancock said: “We rolled out mass testing in Liverpool using new, rapid technology so we can detect this virus quicker than ever before, even in people who don’t have symptoms. Mass testing is a vital tool to help us control this virus and get life more normal.

“I am delighted to say 10,000 of these tests will now be sent out by NHS Test and Trace to over 50 directors of public health as part of our asymptomatic testing strategy.

“I want to thank all directors of public health for their support and efforts over the past months to help us tackle this virus, bring it under control and get the country back to what we love doing.”

The lateral flow tests, which do not require a laboratory to process results, will be used in addition to the existing testing facilities in each borough.

Anyone who tests positive after a lateral flow test must self-isolate along with their household immediately and their contacts will be traced, in the same way as those who do so after a regular swab test.

A spokesperson for the department for health and social care said: “Proactively testing asymptomatic individuals will help identify those who unknowingly have the virus and enable those who test positive and their contacts to self-isolate, which can help drive down the R rate locally and save lives.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Dagenham man arrested after woman seriously injured in crash between lorry and cyclist

A Dagenham man has been arrested after a lorry and a cyclist collided on the A127 in Basildon, east of the Fortune of War roundabout, about 6am on Monday, November 9. Picture: Google

Barking’s homeless ‘Santa Claus’ celebrates a year off the streets

Ray Bryant spent years on the streets but is now enjoying life under one roof. Picture: Jon King

Becontree mum raises £750 by tattooing head in honour of girl, 13, who died after twice beating cancer

L-R: Jo Applegarth is aiming to raise £10,000 to help towards treatment for her cousin, Eloise Taylor, 13, who is battling leukemia for a second time. Picture: Jo Applegarth

Barking and Dagenham marks scaled back Remembrance Sunday

Dignitaries mark Remembrance Day at Eastbrook Cemetery. Picture: LBBD

Valence House volunteers recognised with national museums award

Volunteers set up fundraising stalls selling goods they've baked, knitted and crafted at Valence House events. Picture: Barking and Dagenham Council

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Dagenham man arrested after woman seriously injured in crash between lorry and cyclist

A Dagenham man has been arrested after a lorry and a cyclist collided on the A127 in Basildon, east of the Fortune of War roundabout, about 6am on Monday, November 9. Picture: Google

Barking’s homeless ‘Santa Claus’ celebrates a year off the streets

Ray Bryant spent years on the streets but is now enjoying life under one roof. Picture: Jon King

Becontree mum raises £750 by tattooing head in honour of girl, 13, who died after twice beating cancer

L-R: Jo Applegarth is aiming to raise £10,000 to help towards treatment for her cousin, Eloise Taylor, 13, who is battling leukemia for a second time. Picture: Jo Applegarth

Barking and Dagenham marks scaled back Remembrance Sunday

Dignitaries mark Remembrance Day at Eastbrook Cemetery. Picture: LBBD

Valence House volunteers recognised with national museums award

Volunteers set up fundraising stalls selling goods they've baked, knitted and crafted at Valence House events. Picture: Barking and Dagenham Council

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

East London boroughs to benefit from weekly allocation of rapid coronavirus test kits

British Army Brigadier Joe Fossey, who is coordinating the mass coronavirus testing pilot in Liverpool, holds up the components of a lateral flow Covid-19 test. Picture: Tolga Akmen/PA Wire

West Ham fan: Hammers pass ‘major test’ with Fulham win

West Ham United's Vladimir Coufal (left) and Fulham's Ademola Lookman battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the London Stadium. Photo: John Walton/PA Wire.

Becontree mum raises £750 by tattooing head in honour of girl, 13, who died after twice beating cancer

L-R: Jo Applegarth is aiming to raise £10,000 to help towards treatment for her cousin, Eloise Taylor, 13, who is battling leukemia for a second time. Picture: Jo Applegarth

Barking’s homeless ‘Santa Claus’ celebrates a year off the streets

Ray Bryant spent years on the streets but is now enjoying life under one roof. Picture: Jon King

West Ham player ratings from the weekend’s win over Fulham

West Ham United's Tomas Soucek scores his side's only goal of the game during the Premier League match against Fulham at the London Stadium. Photo: Julian Finney/PA Wire.