Rapid Covid-19 test site for people without symptoms open in Dagenham

Published: 2:33 PM January 6, 2021

A new rapid Covid-19 testing centre for people who don’t have symptoms has opened in Dagenham.

The sports hall at Becontree Heath Leisure Centre in Althorne Way will be used as a lateral flow testing centre from today (Wednesday, January 6).

Those who have no symptoms of Covid-19 can visit the hub on any day from 10am-7pm, with the result available within an hour of being tested.

People who have symptoms should visit other testing centres across the borough, which include walk-in sites at Mayesbrook Park car park and Chadwell Heath Community Centre.

The Becontree Heath Leisure Centre site is currently walk-in only, so people can turn up and wait for a test without having to book.

People are advised to bring a smartphone with them, if possible, to speed up the registration process.

The council is working on a booking system for the site, which will be available soon.

Everyone Active contract manager Hasan Romel said: “The amazing work that the Covid-19 testing hubs have done has been vital and we’re delighted to support their ongoing efforts.

“In these unprecedented times, we want to do all we can to support the fight against Covid-19 and our sports hall offers valuable capacity to help the local community for the upcoming months.”

The leisure centre is run by Everyone Active in partnership with the council.

Deputy leader of the council and cabinet member for community leadership and engagement, Cllr Saima Ashraf, said: “As many as one in three people have the virus without symptoms so could be spreading the disease without knowing it.

Deputy leader Councillor Saima Ashraf has urged people to take advantage of Covid-19 testing services. - Credit: Archant

“Making sure we have more testing sites in the borough will help break the chains of transmission.

“I urge residents to take advantage of the services available and keep safe during the pandemic.”

People who don’t have symptoms can also get a rapid test at Gascoigne Children’s Centre, in St Ann’s, Barking from 10am-7pm every day, with results available within an hour.

Visit https://www.lbbd.gov.uk/get-a-coronavirus-test for full details of the testing sites that are currently available.

Testing centre information and availability is updated regularly.