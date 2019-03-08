Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Redbridge mental health charity scoops £300k grant to help vulnerable young people

A Dagenham-based charity working across east London has been awarded close to £300,000 to help young people most at risk from poor mental health.

LifeLine Community Projects will also use the £298,000 to stop mental health problems growing, taking pressure off NHS services.

It will help vulnerable children in Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Redbridge, including looked after young people and those known to youth justice or at risk of school exclusion.

The charity has begun preparation for the scheme, which a spokeswoman said will begin in the autumn.

The funding is part of a £3.3million government package to help 23 community projects across England, first announced on Tuesday, August 20.

The goal is to allow more children and young people 25 and under access to support for mental health and to enable early intervention with people at risk of mental health problems.

Earlier this year the government said it would change how it approached mental health to focus more on education, training and support across communities.

"This funding will allow LifeLine to expand our tried and tested approach for the benefit of young people," said LifeLine chief executive Nathan Singleton.

"It will be trauma-informed and focus on coping with transition and life-changing events that affect long-term health and life choices.

"A programme of positive activities, community and youth groups will be supported with joint training and guidance from our expert team."

The Department for Health and Social Care said the projects it's supported have an emphasis on improving access to support outside of NHS services, including for groups like LGBT young people or those from black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds.

The minister for mental health Nadine Dorries said: "We know children and young people today face many pressures at home and in their social and academic lives, but giving them easily accessible mental health support at an early age can help them thrive later in life.

"That's why the government is investing billions every year to transform mental health care and giving more money to innovative, community-led projects run by people who have chosen to dedicate their lives to supporting young people by providing them with the tools and means they need to manage their own mental health."