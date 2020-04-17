Coronavirus: London City Airport donates £12,500 to Barking and Dagenham foodbanks

Food being sorted at a foodbank. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

London City Airport (LCA) is donating £12,500 to support two foodbanks in the borough.

London City Airport. Picture: Ken Mears London City Airport. Picture: Ken Mears

The funds will be shared by the Barking and the Dagenham foodbanks, as part of a £50,000 donation by the airport to nine across east London.

Foodbanks are playing a critical role in getting essential supplies to vulnerable people and families impacted by coronavirus, which, along with schools and other services being closed, has created unprecedented demand.

Pastor Obi Onyeabor from the Dagenham Foodbank said: “We have seen a huge increase in demand since the Covid outbreak, which has significantly challenged our stock levels as well as our ability to get food to vulnerable local people.

“The kind donation from London City Airport will help us to replenish our supplies, deliver food to the doors of people that are self-isolating and continue with our soup kitchen for the homeless.”

LCA chief executive Robert Sinclair added: “East London is renowned for its resilience and the efforts by the men and women in local foodbanks is truly superhuman and inspiring.

“They represent the best of our community and I am proud that the airport, even in a small way, will be able to help individuals and families receive support.”

LCA announced on March 25 that it was suspending all commercial and private flights, with a decision on re-opening to be informed by government advice and communication with its airlines.

The airport, which is one mile from the NHS Nightingale, remains available to support emergency services and military in the national relief effort.

Minister for aviation Kelly Tolhurst said: “London City Airport’s act of kindness shows that, despite the considerable challenges facing the aviation sector right now, businesses and those working in aviation are still supporting their local communities.”

LCA established a community fund last year to donate £75,000 annually to groups in east London.

Given the severe impact of coronavirus, that amount has been increased this year with £50,000 made available immediately for foodbanks.

This means LCA will have provided more than £165,000 in grants over the past year.