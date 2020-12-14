News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post Home > News > Health

London set to move into Tier 3 after rise in Covid cases

Logo Icon

Sophie Cox and PA

Published: 3:24 PM December 14, 2020    Updated: 3:57 PM December 14, 2020
A sign directing people to a Covid-19 testing site in Greenwich, London.

London is set to move into Tier 3 of coronavirus restrictions. - Credit: PA

London is set to move into Tier 3 from Wednesday, December 16 as a result of the rise in coronavirus case rates.

Health secretary Matt Hancock set out the move, which also affects parts of Essex and Hertfordshire, in a House of Commons statement this afternoon (Monday, December 14). 

MPs briefed on the plans via a call in advance of the announcement said a sharp rise in cases meant Mr Hancock was unable to wait until the scheduled review of England's tiers on Wednesday.


One MP said they were told that cases are doubling every seven days in the capital.

It follows warnings from London Mayor Sadiq Khan that Tier 3 restrictions - which will involve the closure of pubs and restaurants except for takeaway and delivery services - would have a "catastrophic" economic impact.

Mr Hancock revealed that the spread in the region could be down to a new strain of Covid-19, adding: "Over the last few days, thanks to our world-class genomic capability in the UK, we have identified a new variant of coronavirus which may be associated with the faster spread in the south of England."

He told the Commons: "Initial analysis suggests that this variant is growing faster than the existing variants.
"We've currently identified over 1,000 cases with this variant predominantly in the south of England although cases have been identified in nearly 60 different local authority areas.

"Over the last week, we've seen very sharp, exponential rises in the virus across London, Kent, parts of Essex and Hertfordshire.
"We do not know the extent to which this is because of the new variant but no matter its cause we have to take swift and decisive action."


You may also want to watch:

Coronavirus
Havering News
Redbridge News
Barking News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Church opens ‘Grotto of Hope’ in Dagenham to offer support over Christmas

Jon King

person

Campaign

Shop local: Dagenham businesswoman vows to fight till her last breath to...

Jon King

Author Picture Icon

Housing

Town hall approves 900 homes plan in Barking

Jon King

Author Picture Icon

Video

Archery prodigy breaking club records less than a year into the sport

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus