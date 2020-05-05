Search

Advanced search

Video

Coronavirus: ‘Stay home’ messages played from car loudspeakers in Barking and Dagenham

PUBLISHED: 07:00 06 May 2020

Cars with loudspeakers on have been driven around Barking and Dagenham. Picture: LDRS

Cars with loudspeakers on have been driven around Barking and Dagenham. Picture: LDRS

LDRS

Coronavirus warning messages are being broadcast from cars in the streets of Barking and Dagenham to get people to respect the lockdown.

Cars fitted with loudspeakers are being driven around Barking and Dagenham, advising people of the need to stay indoors, stay two metres away from other people and only go out when essential, in accordance with nationwide measures introduced by the government.

It comes as more than 150 people were found to be flouting social distancing rules in the borough’s parks in a single weekend last month while 27 shops refused to shut and were issued prohibition notices to close.

Council leader Darren Rodwell said: “At a time like this we all need to come together as one community, working together to support the most vulnerable in our borough.”

There were 103 deaths of people with coronavirus in Barking and Dagenham between March 1 and April 17, according to the Office of National Statistics.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Watch as gang makes off with Ford Focus in Dagenham car theft

Accomplices look on as one of the culprits breaks in. Picture: Submitted

Man, 22, arrested in connection with fatal Dagenham crash

A man has been arrested following a fatal crash at the junction of Heathway and Oxlow Lane in Dagenham. Picture: Google

Man, 22, charged with causing death by dangerous driving after fatal crash in Dagenham

A man has been arrested following a fatal crash at the junction of Heathway and Oxlow Lane in Dagenham. Picture: Google

Image of second man released after fatal crash in Dagenham

Police also want to speak to this man, whose picture was released on Friday. Picture: Met Police

Plans approved for 56 affordable homes in Dagenham

Plans to build 56 affordable homes in Woodward Road have been given the green light by councillors. Picture: Be First

Most Read

Watch as gang makes off with Ford Focus in Dagenham car theft

Accomplices look on as one of the culprits breaks in. Picture: Submitted

Man, 22, arrested in connection with fatal Dagenham crash

A man has been arrested following a fatal crash at the junction of Heathway and Oxlow Lane in Dagenham. Picture: Google

Man, 22, charged with causing death by dangerous driving after fatal crash in Dagenham

A man has been arrested following a fatal crash at the junction of Heathway and Oxlow Lane in Dagenham. Picture: Google

Image of second man released after fatal crash in Dagenham

Police also want to speak to this man, whose picture was released on Friday. Picture: Met Police

Plans approved for 56 affordable homes in Dagenham

Plans to build 56 affordable homes in Woodward Road have been given the green light by councillors. Picture: Be First

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Coronavirus: West Ham United goalkeepers sticking together online

West Ham's Lukasz Fabianski and the club's other goalkeepers are keeping in touch online (pic West Ham United)

Coronavirus: ‘Stay home’ messages played from car loudspeakers in Barking and Dagenham

Cars with loudspeakers on have been driven around Barking and Dagenham. Picture: LDRS

Coronavirus: England men make ‘significant donation’ to NHS

England players (left to right, top to bottom) Mason Mount, Marcus Rashford, Trent Alexander-Arnold, goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Harry Winks, Harry Kane, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho prior to their UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying match against Montenegro at Wembley

Coronavirus: Cricket ‘could lose £380million’ says ECB chief

Andrew Strauss (left) with ECB chief executive officer Tom Harrison during a photocall to unveil him as the new Director of England Cricket, at Lord's Cricket Ground in 2015

West Ham defender Fredericks using pandemic to recover from injury

West Ham United's Ryan Fredericks during the Premier League match at The AMEX Stadium, Brighton
Drive 24