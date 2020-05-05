Video

Coronavirus: ‘Stay home’ messages played from car loudspeakers in Barking and Dagenham

Cars with loudspeakers on have been driven around Barking and Dagenham. Picture: LDRS LDRS

Coronavirus warning messages are being broadcast from cars in the streets of Barking and Dagenham to get people to respect the lockdown.

Cars fitted with loudspeakers are being driven around Barking and Dagenham, advising people of the need to stay indoors, stay two metres away from other people and only go out when essential, in accordance with nationwide measures introduced by the government.

It comes as more than 150 people were found to be flouting social distancing rules in the borough’s parks in a single weekend last month while 27 shops refused to shut and were issued prohibition notices to close.

Council leader Darren Rodwell said: “At a time like this we all need to come together as one community, working together to support the most vulnerable in our borough.”

There were 103 deaths of people with coronavirus in Barking and Dagenham between March 1 and April 17, according to the Office of National Statistics.