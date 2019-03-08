Search

Sight loss information day to be held ahead of launch of Macular Disease support group in Barking

PUBLISHED: 07:00 12 July 2019

An open day to raise awareness of macular disease will take place ahead of the launch of a new peer support group in Barking.

The event will offer information about the most common cause of sight loss in the UK, highlight the range of support available to people in the borough and feature two guest speakers.

Organised by the Macular Society and the council's sensory team, it will be held in the Barking Library conference room on Tuesday, July 23, from 10.30am-12.30pm.

The open event precedes the launch of the Barking Library Macular Society Support Group, which will meet on the first Monday of every month from 10.30am-12.30pm, beginning August 5.

Macular Society regional manager Dianne Nicola said: "Events like these are a great way to raise awareness of macular disease and highlight the support and help that's on offer.

"The support group will be there for anyone affected by macular disease and we would like to see as many people using it as possible - our groups can really help people increase in confidence and become more independent."

