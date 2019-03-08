Macular Society charity sets up Barking library support group for people with sight loss

A sight loss awareness-raising event is to take place before the launch of a new support group.

The special day at Barking Library will offer information about macular disease and highlight the range of support available to people with the condition.

It has been organised by sight loss charity the Macular Society in partnership with Barking and Dagenham Council.

Dianne Nicola, Macular Society regional manager, said: "Events like these are a great way to raise awareness of macular disease.

"Our groups can really help people increase in confidence and become more independent."

The Barking Library Macular Society support group aims to provide information, encouragement and friendship to anyone with the disease which is the biggest cause of sight loss in the UK.

At the July 23 open day visitors can find out about the Society's work and new group between 10.30am and 12.30pm.

The group will meet on the first Monday of every month from 10.30am-12.30pm in Room 108 beginning on August 5.

For more contact Dianne on 07824 330 951 or email dianne.nicola@macularsociety.org