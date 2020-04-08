Barking and Dagenham MPs wish Boris Johnson well as Prime Minister battles covid-19 in intensive care

Barking MP Dame Margaret Hodge and Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas. Picture: Parliament. Parliament

Both Barking and Dagenham MPs have expressed their well wishes to prime minister Boris Johnson as he remains in intensive care at London’s St Thomas’ Hospital.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

On Monday evening it emerged that Mr Johnson had been moved to the unit as part of his ongoing treatment for covid-19.

In response to the news, Dame Margaret Hodge, MP for Barking, said: “My thoughts have been with Boris Johnson’s nearest and dearest this week as he receives care at St Thomas’ Hospital.

“As thousands of people with coronavirus are being cared for by our brilliant NHS staff, I wish them all a full and speedy recovery.

“I am sure that like Boris Johnson they feel reassured knowing that they are receiving world class care with the NHS.”

Labour colleague Jon Cruddas, who represents Dagenham and Rainham, added: “This crisis supersedes party political divides and evidently holds no bias. This is something we are facing together as citizens and I wish the prime minister all the best for a speedy recovery. My thoughts are with his family at this time, and also with all those suffering as a result of covid-19.”

So far Mr Johnson has spent two nights in intensive care, with health minister Edward Argar confirming this morning that the prime minister is “comfortable, he’s stable, he’s in good spirits”.