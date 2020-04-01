Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Barking MP slams ‘cruel’ price hikes by businesses

PUBLISHED: 07:00 02 April 2020

Barking MP Margaret Hodge is challenging businesses that have hiked prices during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Margaret Hodge's office

Barking MP Margaret Hodge is challenging businesses that have hiked prices during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Margaret Hodge's office

Archant

Businesses that have hiked the price of items such as toilet roll and hand sanitisers have been branded “selfish and exploitative” by Barking’s MP.

Dame Margaret Hodge said she is prepared to “name and shame” companies who have been engaging in the practice.

While most companies have been operating fairly during the coronavirus crisis, there have been reports of some businesses putting up the price of certain items, especially cleaning products and long life food.

Dame Margaret said: “Constituents have been getting in touch with me about a small number of local businesses that have allegedly been scamming customers during the current Covid emergency.

“These businesses have apparently chosen to dramatically hike prices for items that are now in high demand, such as face masks and antibacterial gel.

You may also want to watch:

“This is a cruel trick that will impact the most vulnerable in our community, particularly the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.”

She added: “I am writing to all businesses who face these allegations, giving them the opportunity to refute them.

“But if I am unsatisfied with their response then I will be publicly naming and shaming them.”

The politician said that she had been pleased to see many businesses work alongside faith and community groups to support people across Barking and Dagenham during the pandemic.

She added: “That’s why I am determined we quickly put a stop to the small minority of businesses who are choosing to exploit others for their own gain rather than support our community during these trying times.”

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Town Hall approves ‘affordable’ homes plans in Dagenham

An artist's impression of the Oxlow development. Picture: Be First

Cars and bus stop destroyed in blaze after Dagenham police pursuit ends in crash

The blaze in Hedgemans Road, Dagenham. Picture: Keenan Mitchell

Coronavirus: Barking shopkeeper calls for premises rent to be deferred to help stay afloat

Shazzadur Rahman opened Party Beee in Faircross Parade, Barking, in Janury 2019. Picture: S Rahman

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Ventilators are stored and ready to be used by coronavirus patients at the ExCel centre, which is being made into a temporary hospital - the NHS Nightingale hospital. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Coronavirus: Seen a business open that shouldn’t be? Report it to the council

Many businesses in Barking must remain closed under the latest government guidance. Picture: LBBD

Most Read

Town Hall approves ‘affordable’ homes plans in Dagenham

An artist's impression of the Oxlow development. Picture: Be First

Cars and bus stop destroyed in blaze after Dagenham police pursuit ends in crash

The blaze in Hedgemans Road, Dagenham. Picture: Keenan Mitchell

Coronavirus: Barking shopkeeper calls for premises rent to be deferred to help stay afloat

Shazzadur Rahman opened Party Beee in Faircross Parade, Barking, in Janury 2019. Picture: S Rahman

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Ventilators are stored and ready to be used by coronavirus patients at the ExCel centre, which is being made into a temporary hospital - the NHS Nightingale hospital. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Coronavirus: Seen a business open that shouldn’t be? Report it to the council

Many businesses in Barking must remain closed under the latest government guidance. Picture: LBBD

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Coronavirus: Football talks continue on possible wage deferral

A view of closed ticket stalls at Wembley Stadium

Coronavirus: Barking MP slams ‘cruel’ price hikes by businesses

Barking MP Margaret Hodge is challenging businesses that have hiked prices during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Margaret Hodge's office

Coronavirus: Morgan happy for England to play behind closed doors

England captain Eoin Morgan

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Ventilators are stored and ready to be used by coronavirus patients at the ExCel centre, which is being made into a temporary hospital - the NHS Nightingale hospital. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Coronavirus: Wimbledon cancelled

Wimbledon signage at The All England Lawn Tennis Club
Drive 24