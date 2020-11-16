Search

Covid marsals hit Barking and Dagenham streets during second lockdown

PUBLISHED: 12:36 16 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:36 16 November 2020

Covid marshals patrol East Street in the Barking town centre. Picture: Barking and Dagenham Council

Covid marshals patrol East Street in the Barking town centre. Picture: Barking and Dagenham Council

“Covid marshals” are taking to the borough’s streets during the second lockdown to provide guidance and reassurance in areas with high footfall.

The marshals, who can be spotted wearing highly visible jackets, are talking to businesses and residents about staying safe, obeying the rules and acting responsibly during the pandemic, including giving advice on social distancing and face coverings.

They will also support the council’s enforcement officers with monitoring how many people are visiting businesses, making sure Covid-19 signage is visible and correctly positioned in premises and managing queues in public spaces.

Councillor Margaret Mullane said: “If you’re out and about and you’re unsure about any of the rules, please do ask our covid marshals as they’re there to help.”

The marshals don’t have enforcement powers and will report any concerns to the council or police if necessary.

