National award recognises Dagenham school's work to improve mental health support

All Saints Catholic School year 7 Pupils during a retreat and team building day. The school has been recognised for its work to improve the emotional health and wellbeing of pupils and staff. Picture: All Saints Catholic School Archant

A Dagenham school has scooped a national award for their work to improve the health and wellbeing of pupils and staff.

All Saints Catholic School received the Carnegie Centre of Excellence for Mental Health in Schools silver award from Leeds Beckett University, which recognises that a school is excelling in providing effective policies and initiatives.

In order to achieve the standard, the Terling Road school had to supply evidence of work across eight key areas including support for teachers and students, as well as working with parents.

All Saints Catholic School headteacher Clare Cantle said: "We are very happy to have been recognised for the focus and effort all our staff place on mental wellbeing and health, from our inclusion team and pastoral leaders to our teachers and receptionists.

"Everyone has a leadership role when it comes to safeguarding and positive wellbeing of our pupils."

The Carnegie Centre of Excellence for Mental Health in Schools was created in 2017 to help improve mental health support in schools.

Council cabinet member for educational attainment and school improvement Evelyn Carpenter said: "It is wonderful that our schools are receiving national recognition for their work in helping protect and improve the health and wellbeing of pupils and their employees.

"We know there has long been a stigma around mental health issues and this helps us take important steps towards saying it is ok to not be ok and that help is available if anyone needs it."