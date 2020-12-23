Where you can get a Covid-19 test as more sites open in Barking and Dagenham

Published: 10:43 AM December 23, 2020 Updated: 10:52 AM December 23, 2020

The town hall is ramping up Covid-19 testing capacity over the festive season with three mobile test sites to open across the borough.

It means there will be a total of seven sites where people who live in Barking ad Dagenham will be able to get tested.

Testing is available for people with or without Covid-19 symptoms.

Mobile sites will open in Barking Town Square today (Wednesday, December 23), at Sue Bramley Centre in Thames View from Christmas Day and at Marks Gate Community Centre on December 31.

Councillor Maureen Worby, cabinet member for social care and health integration, said: “As many as one in three people have the virus without symptoms so could be spreading the disease without knowing it.

“Broadening testing to identify those showing no symptoms will mean finding positive cases more quickly, and breaking chains of transmission.”

The mobile testing unit in Barking Town Square will be open most days until January 3, except for Christmas Eve and December 29.

Testing will be available at Sue Bramley Centre in Bastable Avenue from December 25-28 and at Marks Gate Community Centre in Rose Lane, Chadwell Heath from December 31 - January 3.

Cllr Worby added: “I will urge residents to take advantage of the service and keep safe during the pandemic.

“We will continue to look at ways to increase the availability of testing for our residents.”

Four other testing sites are already open.

People who do not have any Covid-19 symptoms can get a test at Gascoigne Children’s Centre in St Ann’s Road, Barking, from 10am to 7pm seven days a week.

However, this facility will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, December 28 and New Year’s Day.

Tests can be booked at the May and Baker site in Dagenham Road, Dagenham between 9am and 3pm on Christmas Eve, December 29 and January 4.

Book at www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test or by calling 119.

Walk-in sites, which don’t require an appointment, are available at Mayesbrook Park car park in Lodge Avenue, Dagenham (opposite Illchester Road) and Chadwell Heath Community Centre in High Road, Chadwell Heath.

Visit www.lbbd.gov.uk/get-a-coronavirus-test for all opening times and more information.