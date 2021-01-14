New Covid test site opening in Barking this weekend

Published: 3:42 PM January 14, 2021

A new testing site for people with Covid symptoms is set to open in Barking at the weekend.

Walk-in tests will be available in the car park of Curzon Community Centre in Bastable Avenue from Saturday (January 16).

The site will be open from 2pm to 5pm that day and 10am to 5pm on Sunday.

From Monday (January 18), it will open from 8am to 8pm every day.

People who display symptoms should get tested as soon as possible.

Walk-in tests for people with symptoms are also available in the Mayesbrook Park car park in Lodge Avenue, Dagenham and the Chadwell Heath Community Centre in High Road from 8am to 8om every day.

Councillor Maureen Worby, cabinet member for social care and health integration, said: “Around one in three people with Covid don’t have symptoms but can still pass it on, which is why it’s extremely important that we all follow the rules set by the government, and act like we have coronavirus, even if we don't have symptoms.

“We now have even more testing sites around the borough and I’m encouraging residents to get tested even if they’re not showing symptoms - this will help us find positive cases and quickly stop the spread.”

People who don’t have symptoms but need to leave home for essential reasons, such as food shopping, can visit a lateral flow test site to get a result within an hour.

These sites are open from 10am to 7pm every day at Gascoigne Children’s Centre in St Ann’s, Barking and at Becontree Leisure Centre in Althorne Way, Dagenham.

Both of these are walk-in sites, but appointments can also be booked online for Gascoigne Children's Centre only.

Mobile testing units for people with or without symptoms are also available across the borough.

“We all should get into the habit of getting tested regularly, to help control the spread, especially as you might have it without knowing you do,” Cllr Worby said.

“And remember, if you do have symptoms you must stay home and away from anyone you don’t live with, until you get a negative result.”

Visit https://www.lbbd.gov.uk/get-a-coronavirus-test for full details about testing sites and how to book an appointment.