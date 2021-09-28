NHS trust to run online consultations on new clinical strategy

Published: 10:42 AM September 28, 2021

An east London NHS trust is to run online consultations on the future of its clinical strategy.

Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT) will host three virtual public listening events to hear from patients and residents in the region.

There will be one event for each borough covered by the trust, which runs King George and Queen’s hospitals.

The first will be for Barking and Dagenham residents and will take place on Monday, October 18, between 6pm and 8pm.

The events for Havering and Redbridge will be at the same time on Tuesday, October 19 and Thursday, October 21 respectively.

Dr Oluremi Odejinmi, director for equality, diversity and inclusion and clinical director of strategy, said that Covid-19 had “changed the way people access their care” and the trust wanted to make sure residents had the chance to give their perspective.

Residents can register their interest at https://www.bhrhospitals.nhs.uk/clinical-services-strategy.