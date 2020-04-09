Search

Advanced search

Video

Coronavirus: Dagenham moped theft forces NHS volunteer responder to stop deliveries to self-isolating neighbours

PUBLISHED: 12:26 09 April 2020

A CCTV image showing two men suspected of stealing the moped. Picture: Hamyar Ali

A CCTV image showing two men suspected of stealing the moped. Picture: Hamyar Ali

Archant

An NHS volunteer responder has been forced to stop delivering medicine and food supplies to vulnerable neighbours after thieves stole his moped.

The thieves cut through a chain to take the Honda PC125 bought for £1,300. Picture: Hamyar AliThe thieves cut through a chain to take the Honda PC125 bought for £1,300. Picture: Hamyar Ali

Two men cut the chain and steering lock on Hamyar Ali’s scooter while it was parked outside his girlfriend’s house in Reginald Ellingworth Street in Dagenham on Friday, April 3 at about 1.45am.

The pair, who were caught on a neighbour’s CCTV camera, then rode off either through Goresbrook Park or the A13 past Renwick Road towards Dagenham.

Hamyar said: “I feel distraught. I am am volunteering in my community to help people self-isolating to continue receiving medical and food supplies, but I feel without my transportation I am unable to do that.”

A father of two, Hamyar relied on his “prized possession” to go out and buy medication, milk and nappies for his 20 day old baby, avoiding public transport to protect himself and family from potentially catching the coronavirus.

Hamyar's Hamyar's "prized possession" was stolen on Friday, April 3 from Reginald Ellingworth Street in Dagenham. Picture: Hamyar Ali

“That privilege has been taken away from me,” Hamyar said.

A Met spokeswoman said: “Police were alerted at around 2.45am on Friday, April 3 to a report of a moped stolen from outside a residential address in Reginald Ellingworth Street, Dagenham. There have been no arrests.”

And after talking to neighbours, Hamyar believes vehicle theft in Dagenham is rampant because of the coronavirus lockdown.

“These are worrying times. Thieves are using this opportunity to commit crimes. The public should be aware,” the 28 year old said.

The Met has warned that locking the front wheel of a motorbike or moped won’t deter thieves. Its officers recommend locking vehicles, chaining then covering them.

Det Ch Supt Stephen Clayman, east area borough commander, in a message of reassurance, said officers continue to work around the clock to keep communities safe with a “business as usual” approach.

“The coming weeks and months will provide many challenges for all of us, however, it is more important than ever that we continue to work closely with and support each other,” he said.

Hamyar, currently furloughed from his job in building supplies, paid £1,300 for his Honda PCX125 with registration number EK61 RWZ.

Anyone with information should call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

There With You: Barking Mosque a real pillar of the community during coronavirus crisis

A volunteer from Barking mosque loading food into the boot of a car for delivery to homes in the local area. Picture: Ash Siddique

Police release image of man sought in Barking station rape investigation

Police believe this man may have information about a rape at Barking station. Picture: BTP

Guilty: Dagenham conwoman who used a wheelchair as a ruse and tricked vulnerable man out of £10k

Tears of guilt... Yulanda Panayiotou cheated vulnerable man out of £10,500. Picture source: Met Police

Council warns parks may be closed and ramps up patrols as people continue to ignore lockdown rules

Outdoor gyms and playgrounds, like this one in Valence Park, Dagenham, are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic and the council has warned people will be fined if they continue to use them. Picture: Google

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

The ExCeL has been turned into the NHS Nightingale Hospital to care for coronavirus patients. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

There With You: Barking Mosque a real pillar of the community during coronavirus crisis

A volunteer from Barking mosque loading food into the boot of a car for delivery to homes in the local area. Picture: Ash Siddique

Police release image of man sought in Barking station rape investigation

Police believe this man may have information about a rape at Barking station. Picture: BTP

Guilty: Dagenham conwoman who used a wheelchair as a ruse and tricked vulnerable man out of £10k

Tears of guilt... Yulanda Panayiotou cheated vulnerable man out of £10,500. Picture source: Met Police

Council warns parks may be closed and ramps up patrols as people continue to ignore lockdown rules

Outdoor gyms and playgrounds, like this one in Valence Park, Dagenham, are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic and the council has warned people will be fined if they continue to use them. Picture: Google

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

The ExCeL has been turned into the NHS Nightingale Hospital to care for coronavirus patients. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

The ExCeL has been turned into the NHS Nightingale Hospital to care for coronavirus patients. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Campaign created to encourage people to exercise safely during coronavirus pandemic

One of the posters for the Run Right campaign. Picture: Freuds

Coronavirus: Premier League players create fund for NHS

A general view outside the Emirates Stadium, home of Arsenal

Coronavirus: Dagenham moped theft forces NHS volunteer responder to stop deliveries to self-isolating neighbours

A CCTV image showing two men suspected of stealing the moped. Picture: Hamyar Ali

Council warns parks may be closed and ramps up patrols as people continue to ignore lockdown rules

Outdoor gyms and playgrounds, like this one in Valence Park, Dagenham, are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic and the council has warned people will be fined if they continue to use them. Picture: Google
Drive 24