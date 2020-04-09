Video

Coronavirus: Dagenham moped theft forces NHS volunteer responder to stop deliveries to self-isolating neighbours

An NHS volunteer responder has been forced to stop delivering medicine and food supplies to vulnerable neighbours after thieves stole his moped.

Two men cut the chain and steering lock on Hamyar Ali’s scooter while it was parked outside his girlfriend’s house in Reginald Ellingworth Street in Dagenham on Friday, April 3 at about 1.45am.

The pair, who were caught on a neighbour’s CCTV camera, then rode off either through Goresbrook Park or the A13 past Renwick Road towards Dagenham.

Hamyar said: “I feel distraught. I am am volunteering in my community to help people self-isolating to continue receiving medical and food supplies, but I feel without my transportation I am unable to do that.”

A father of two, Hamyar relied on his “prized possession” to go out and buy medication, milk and nappies for his 20 day old baby, avoiding public transport to protect himself and family from potentially catching the coronavirus.

“That privilege has been taken away from me,” Hamyar said.

A Met spokeswoman said: “Police were alerted at around 2.45am on Friday, April 3 to a report of a moped stolen from outside a residential address in Reginald Ellingworth Street, Dagenham. There have been no arrests.”

And after talking to neighbours, Hamyar believes vehicle theft in Dagenham is rampant because of the coronavirus lockdown.

“These are worrying times. Thieves are using this opportunity to commit crimes. The public should be aware,” the 28 year old said.

The Met has warned that locking the front wheel of a motorbike or moped won’t deter thieves. Its officers recommend locking vehicles, chaining then covering them.

Det Ch Supt Stephen Clayman, east area borough commander, in a message of reassurance, said officers continue to work around the clock to keep communities safe with a “business as usual” approach.

“The coming weeks and months will provide many challenges for all of us, however, it is more important than ever that we continue to work closely with and support each other,” he said.

Hamyar, currently furloughed from his job in building supplies, paid £1,300 for his Honda PCX125 with registration number EK61 RWZ.

Anyone with information should call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.