Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Number of undiagnosed diabetes sufferers falls after scheme by Barking and Dagenham GPs

PUBLISHED: 07:34 11 January 2019 | UPDATED: 07:37 11 January 2019

The number of undiagnosed diabetes sufferers has fallen by 60 per cent. Photo: Peter Byrne / PA

The number of undiagnosed diabetes sufferers has fallen by 60 per cent. Photo: Peter Byrne / PA

PA Wire/PA Images

The number of undiagnosed diabetes sufferers has fallen by 60 per cent, from 1,642 in 2012-13 to 624 in 2017-18, according to the Barking and Dagenham Clinical Commissioning Group.

The number of undiagnosed diabetes sufferers has fallen by 60 per cent, from 1,642 in 2012-13 to 624 in 2017-18, according to the Barking and Dagenham Clinical Commissioning Group.

A 2016 initiative to improve diabetes outcomes and quality of care across the borough led to the improvements.

Data was gathered first to show where help was needed and GPS were then challenged to improve their diabetes testing rates and the care provided to patients.

Dr Anju Gupta, GP and Clinical Lead for Diabetes, Barking and Dagenham CCG, said: “This project proves that better organisation of care, clinical leadership, and meaningful use of clinical data can overcome the challenges posed by socioeconomic deprivation and achieve high-quality care.”

Deprivation and ethnicity are closely linked to the prevalence of long-term health conditions.

Diabetes is one of the biggest issues facing the NHS, with 3.5 million people diagnosed in the UK.

Most Read

Tribunal rules Barking and Dagenham Council discriminated against workers on race and disability

Barking and Dagenham Council has been found guilty of discrimination. Pic: Ken Mears

Missing girl, 14, with links to Barking and Dagenham has been found

Essex Police have thanked readers after Joanne Cooper was found. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Man stabbed in the face and another slashed in separate knife attacks in Barking

Police at the scene outside the Barking Dog. Pic: Liam Coleman

Woman and man charged following two knife attacks in Barking 20 minutes apart

Police at the scene outside the Barking Dog. Pic: Liam Coleman

Guilty: Trio who killed Barking man Sandel Serbu with garden shears and pickaxe handles in Ilford

Araman-Nardi Stoica and Razvan Vladescu. Photo: Met Police

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

West Ham dealt a huge blow as Balbuena ruled out after op

West Ham United's Fabian Balbuena (left) and Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at The London Stadium, London.

Number of undiagnosed diabetes sufferers falls after scheme by Barking and Dagenham GPs

The number of undiagnosed diabetes sufferers has fallen by 60 per cent. Photo: Peter Byrne / PA

Daggers extend Phipps’ contract

Harry Phipps of Dagenham against Hemel Hempstead Town in pre-season (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Barking primed for home clash against leaders Epping

Barking in action against East London in London Three Essex (pic: Martin Dutt)

Daggers eye another win at Salford as Trophy tie looms

Liam Gordon of Dagenham & Redbridge scores the fourth goal against Boreham Wood (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists