Number of undiagnosed diabetes sufferers falls after scheme by Barking and Dagenham GPs

The number of undiagnosed diabetes sufferers has fallen by 60 per cent, from 1,642 in 2012-13 to 624 in 2017-18, according to the Barking and Dagenham Clinical Commissioning Group.

A 2016 initiative to improve diabetes outcomes and quality of care across the borough led to the improvements.

Data was gathered first to show where help was needed and GPS were then challenged to improve their diabetes testing rates and the care provided to patients.

Dr Anju Gupta, GP and Clinical Lead for Diabetes, Barking and Dagenham CCG, said: “This project proves that better organisation of care, clinical leadership, and meaningful use of clinical data can overcome the challenges posed by socioeconomic deprivation and achieve high-quality care.”

Deprivation and ethnicity are closely linked to the prevalence of long-term health conditions.

Diabetes is one of the biggest issues facing the NHS, with 3.5 million people diagnosed in the UK.