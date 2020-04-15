Coronavirus: Council receives thousands of items of PPE from Hong Kong and China

Thousands of items of personal protective equipment (PPE) have been donated to the council from Hong Kong and China for the borough’s coronavirus frontline workers.

ASF Group in Hong Kong sent over 1,000 face masks, 10 boxes of disposable gloves and 20 500ml bottles of hand sanitisers, whilst 30,000 disposable protective masks arrived from the People’s Government of Qingyuan Municipality in Guangdong province, China.

ASF Group Limited executive chairman Min Yang said: “I am with you to fight against the novel coronavirus.

“We are happy to provide some protective equipment to the frontline teams who selflessly care for those affected patients and those others in need in the borough to assist as much as possible to control the virus spreading.”

Qingyuan Municipality acting mayor Ma Zhengyong said: “Both of our cities have been facing the challenges presented by Covid-19 this year.

“The people of our cities must stand together to overcome this crisis, especially during this difficult time.

“We believe that persisting through these difficult times will further strengthen the friendship between our two cities, and that we will work together to jointly write a new chapter in our story of cooperation and development.”

The donations will be added to the council’s stock to be distributed to its frontline staff, including care homes.

After receiving the donations, leader of the council, councillor Darren Rodwell, shared a message of appreciation on behalf of borough residents and frontline staff.

He said: “We thank you for your friendship at this difficult time.

“This very kind donation will allow us to ensure the safety of our hardworking frontline staff who continue to provide services to our residents.”