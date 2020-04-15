Search

Coronavirus: Council receives thousands of items of PPE from Hong Kong and China

PUBLISHED: 07:00 16 April 2020

A package of supplies sent to Barking and Dagenham Council by the Qingyuan Municipal People’s Government in China. Picture: LBBD

A package of supplies sent to Barking and Dagenham Council by the Qingyuan Municipal People’s Government in China. Picture: LBBD

Archant

Thousands of items of personal protective equipment (PPE) have been donated to the council from Hong Kong and China for the borough’s coronavirus frontline workers.

ASF Group in Hong Kong sent over 1,000 face masks, 10 boxes of disposable gloves and 20 500ml bottles of hand sanitisers, whilst 30,000 disposable protective masks arrived from the People’s Government of Qingyuan Municipality in Guangdong province, China.

ASF Group Limited executive chairman Min Yang said: “I am with you to fight against the novel coronavirus.

“We are happy to provide some protective equipment to the frontline teams who selflessly care for those affected patients and those others in need in the borough to assist as much as possible to control the virus spreading.”

Qingyuan Municipality acting mayor Ma Zhengyong said: “Both of our cities have been facing the challenges presented by Covid-19 this year.

You may also want to watch:

“The people of our cities must stand together to overcome this crisis, especially during this difficult time.

“We believe that persisting through these difficult times will further strengthen the friendship between our two cities, and that we will work together to jointly write a new chapter in our story of cooperation and development.”

The donations will be added to the council’s stock to be distributed to its frontline staff, including care homes.

After receiving the donations, leader of the council, councillor Darren Rodwell, shared a message of appreciation on behalf of borough residents and frontline staff.

He said: “We thank you for your friendship at this difficult time.

“This very kind donation will allow us to ensure the safety of our hardworking frontline staff who continue to provide services to our residents.”

Three arrested on suspicion of arson after 5G telecoms mast fire in Dagenham

Some people had to be evacuated from their homes. Picture: Kelly Flatman

Impromptu garden gig by Dagenham's Carlie Townsend goes viral as the world remains in lockdown

A video of Dagenham resident Carlie Townsend performing an impromptu concert in her back garden has racked up thousands of views. Picture: Kerry Townsend

Dagenham man and teenage passenger arrested on suspicion of drug offences in Essex

A Dagenham man and his passenger were arrested after being pulled over by police on the A12 near Marks Tey, Essex. Picture: Google

Dagenham carers battle for respect as supermarkets continue to deny priority access

Carer Toni Rutter and her client Tanya Brawn on the way to a hospital appointment. Picture: Toni Rutter

History: How two merry spots on the map of Dagenham got their names

The site of the Old Merry Fiddlers pub is now a petrol station. Picture: Google

