Praise for Queen’s Hospital staff after Rush Green great-grandmother, 93, recovers from coronavirus
PUBLISHED: 12:00 28 April 2020
Family handout
The daughter of a 93-year-old coronavirus survivor has thanked NHS staff for keeping her mum alive.
Beatrice Gapes, who lives in Rush Green, spent 24 days in Queen’s Hospital after being diagnosed with Covid-19.
“She had been ill for about a week,” her daughter Yvonne Neal explained. “She kept saying she didn’t feel well.”
After initially being treated for a suspected water infection, Yvonne’s sister Tracey Armstrong - who lives with Beatrice - called the NHS’ non-emergency 111 number when her condition got worse.
“They sent an ambulance straight round. They tested her and we had to wait three days for the result, which said she had Covid-19.”
The whole family - including Beatrice’s seven children, 16 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren - were worried about her, with Yvonne describing the situation as “heartbreaking”.
“She got worse and we had a phone call telling us it was touch and go, and to expect the worst,” she added. “She’s 93 and diabetic.”
But Beatrice went on to recover from the virus and was discharged on Thursday, April 23.
Yvonne was full of praise for the staff at Queen’s who looked after her mum.
“I want to thank the NHS, they have been brilliant,” she said.
“Their bravery and dedication, risking their own lives to assist patients.
“Without them, my mum wouldn’t be here.”
