Health secretary visits Barking Hospital to see work to cut waiting lists

Author Picture Icon

Michael Cox

Published: 2:46 PM April 4, 2022
Sajid Javid (R) talks to BHRUT chief executive Matthew Trainer (L)

Sajid Javid (R) talks to BHRUT chief executive Matthew Trainer (L) - Credit: BHRUT

Health secretary Sajid Javid visited Barking Hospital to see work being done to reduce waiting lists.

The minister was given a tour of the facility's community diagnostic centre last week and met staff.

Mr Javid was shown mobile CT and MRI scanners, ultrasound and X-Ray machines.

Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT), which runs the hospital, said the additional equipment had helped cut the number of patients waiting more than a year from 2,430 in March 2021 to 959 in December.

The trust's chief executive Matthew Trainer said: “It was fantastic to show the health secretary our seven day-a-week community diagnostic centre at Barking Hospital.

"Mr Javid saw how our trust is working with colleagues in north east London, as one NHS team, to provide residents with additional diagnostic services."

The centre was one of 40 launched across the country in a bid to offer planned diagnostic care closer to home and reduce acute hospital visits.

