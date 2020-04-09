Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Stars share motivational messages with Barking and Dagenham College students

PUBLISHED: 12:00 13 April 2020

Shaun Escoffery has recorded a motivational message for performing arts students at Barking and Dagenham College where he studied in the 1990s. Picture: Barking and Dagenham College

Shaun Escoffery has recorded a motivational message for performing arts students at Barking and Dagenham College where he studied in the 1990s. Picture: Barking and Dagenham College

Archant

Actors from the stage and screen have been recording motivational messages for performing arts students.

Former Barking and Dagenham College students Shaun Escoffery sang to youngsters who, like the R&B singer, are currently at home under lockdown.

Shaun sings from one of his most popular songs, Days Like This and says: “It’s a hard time at the moment and I just wanted to send you guys some love and encouragement.”

You may also want to watch:

Shaun studied performing arts at the college in the 1990s before going on to find fame with his first major release Space Rider.

Yvonne Kelly. Picture: Barking and Dagenham College.Yvonne Kelly. Picture: Barking and Dagenham College.

He is now on BBC Radio 2’s A List with his first single for Universal entitled River from his new album Strong Enough.

Actor and comedian Andi Osho, a former student at the college, praised the budding artists, saying: “I got out of my pyjamas to tell you you are doing great.”

The videos can be viewed on the college’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Council and police crack down on Barking and Dagenham businesses flouting coronavirus closures

History: How two merry spots on the map of Dagenham got their names

The site of the Old Merry Fiddlers pub is now a petrol station. Picture: Google

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge on Easter Sunday

Johanna Konta in action at the 2019 Wimbleon Championships

Beware of coronavirus scammers targeting the vulnerable: council

People should be wary of coronavirus scams such as fake or overpriced goods, including hand sanitiser. Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

How coronavirus nearly killed me: A first-hand account

Grace thankfully managed with oxygen treatment only, her 65-year-old dad has not been so lucky, and is still being treated in ICU. Picture: Grace Dudley

Most Read

Council and police crack down on Barking and Dagenham businesses flouting coronavirus closures

History: How two merry spots on the map of Dagenham got their names

The site of the Old Merry Fiddlers pub is now a petrol station. Picture: Google

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge on Easter Sunday

Johanna Konta in action at the 2019 Wimbleon Championships

Beware of coronavirus scammers targeting the vulnerable: council

People should be wary of coronavirus scams such as fake or overpriced goods, including hand sanitiser. Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

How coronavirus nearly killed me: A first-hand account

Grace thankfully managed with oxygen treatment only, her 65-year-old dad has not been so lucky, and is still being treated in ICU. Picture: Grace Dudley

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

BetVictor pull sponsorship of Isthmian and Southern League

Georgeios Aresti of Haringey and Matt Johnson of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, BetVictor League Premier Division. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

No starting point in view says Essex head coach McGrath

Essex head coach Anthony McGrath during day one of the first class match at Fenner's, Cambridge.

Coronavirus: Stars share motivational messages with Barking and Dagenham College students

Shaun Escoffery has recorded a motivational message for performing arts students at Barking and Dagenham College where he studied in the 1990s. Picture: Barking and Dagenham College

Beware of coronavirus scammers targeting the vulnerable: council

People should be wary of coronavirus scams such as fake or overpriced goods, including hand sanitiser. Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

NHS staff at Whipps Cross Hospital wearing PPE produced by Bancroft's School. Picture: John Peters
Drive 24