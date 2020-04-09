Coronavirus: Stars share motivational messages with Barking and Dagenham College students

Actors from the stage and screen have been recording motivational messages for performing arts students.

A big thank you to our very own BDC alumus @ShaunEscoffery for sending our Performing Arts students some great words of encouragement. We love it! Happy Friday!! pic.twitter.com/25SVl8eCm7 — Barking&Dag College (@BarkingCollege) April 3, 2020

Former Barking and Dagenham College students Shaun Escoffery sang to youngsters who, like the R&B singer, are currently at home under lockdown.

Shaun sings from one of his most popular songs, Days Like This and says: “It’s a hard time at the moment and I just wanted to send you guys some love and encouragement.”

Shaun studied performing arts at the college in the 1990s before going on to find fame with his first major release Space Rider.

He is now on BBC Radio 2’s A List with his first single for Universal entitled River from his new album Strong Enough.

Actor and comedian Andi Osho, a former student at the college, praised the budding artists, saying: “I got out of my pyjamas to tell you you are doing great.”

The videos can be viewed on the college’s Facebook and Twitter pages.