Search

Advanced search

Three people in Barking and Dagenham diagnosed with coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 17:21 12 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:21 12 March 2020

The coronavirus outbreak is spreading across London. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

The coronavirus outbreak is spreading across London. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

PA Wire/PA Images

Three people in Barking and Dagenham have been diagnosed with coronavirus, up two from yesterday.

Public Health England has confirmed there have been 590 people in the UK who have tested positive for Covid-19, with 134 cases confirmed today.

You may also want to watch:

The advice they give is to wash your hands more often than usual, and for 20 seconds using soap and hot water.

People are also advised to cover their mouths and nose with a tissue when coughing and sneezing, and to clean and disinfect regularly touched objects and surfaces to reduce the risk of passing the infection on to other people.

Other measures being taken to combat the virus includes 'enhanced' cleaning on Transport for London's Tube and bus network, despite Public Health England stating there are no specific concerns about using public transport.

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Barking and Dagenham confirmed

People are being advised to maintain personal hygiene to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Appeal to find boy, 14, missing from Dagenham

Tyler went missing on March 5. Picture: MPS

Man raped in Barking station toilets

Barking station. Picture: Ken Mears

Poplar teacher fined £20k for selling fake football kits and Calvin Klein undies at Dagenham market

Bobbi Ehsan of Loxham Road, Chingford was caught selling fake football kits and underwear by council enforcement officers on a routine visit to Dagenham Sunday Market in June 2018. Picture: LBBD

What should happen next with coronavirus?

The queues in Asda, Barking. Picture: Cash Boyle

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Barking and Dagenham confirmed

People are being advised to maintain personal hygiene to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Appeal to find boy, 14, missing from Dagenham

Tyler went missing on March 5. Picture: MPS

Man raped in Barking station toilets

Barking station. Picture: Ken Mears

Poplar teacher fined £20k for selling fake football kits and Calvin Klein undies at Dagenham market

Bobbi Ehsan of Loxham Road, Chingford was caught selling fake football kits and underwear by council enforcement officers on a routine visit to Dagenham Sunday Market in June 2018. Picture: LBBD

What should happen next with coronavirus?

The queues in Asda, Barking. Picture: Cash Boyle

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Coronavirus is the worst public health crisis for a generation says prime minister

Prime minister Boris Johnson speaking at a news conference inside 10 Downing Street after the latest Cobra meeting to discuss the government's response to coronavirus crisis. Picture: PA

Coronavirus: Barking and Dagenham residents urged not to stockpile

The empty sanitiser aisle in Wilko, Barking. Picture: Cash Boyle

May & Baker have banned the word ‘promotion’ as they head into the final stretch

Alec Simm (left) and Jordan Harris (right) after winning the Essex Junior Cup in 2016/17 with May & Baker Reserves (Pic: May & Baker)

West Ham fans backing Easter Egg appeal at Foodbank

Joel from Newham Foodbank and Lee from Expedient Security with just some of their donation

Daggers boss McMahon praises work of opposition manager Dowson ahead of Woking clash

Kenny Clark of Dagenham & Redbridge. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo
Drive 24