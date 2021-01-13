This is what the police and council are doing to enforce lockdown rules

Published: 12:57 PM January 13, 2021

Barking and Dagenham Council leader Darren Rodwell sought to reassure people who are concerned about a perceived lack of enforcement of Covid rules. - Credit: Andrew Brookes

Barking and Dagenham Council is urging people to continue to report lockdown breaches, insisting enforcement action will be taken.

The leader of the council, Councillor Darren Rodwell, said a number of residents are concerned about "what they perceive as a lack of enforcement" of Covid rules.

“We take this really seriously," he said.

“In the last week alone, we’ve spoken with 34 business and, at the same time, we have an additional 10 Covid marshals walking around the high foot fall areas to make sure people are doing the right things out on the streets and reminding them of their responsibilities.”

The town hall received 14 tip-offs from the public about issues with businesses in the last week.

“We’ve dealt with them, and we will continue dealing with them, because your safety matters to us most,” Cllr Rodwell said.

He added that it was vital people continue to report information to the council.

Cllr Rodwell said: “I know you may feel that it doesn’t go anywhere but I can assure you it does.

“When you email us or phone us, it’s passed on to our enforcement team and this is intel that works for our team and the police.

“Together, they are doing everything they can to keep you safe.”

Another report of a house party 9th Jan saw Covid Patrol attend. Officers found house party & reason for breach was householder celebrating having moved into prop several days before. 2 X Fines for householder & another to an attendee. Party Dispersed. @lbbdcouncil — Barking & Dagenham Police #Hands_Face_Space (@MPSBarkDag) January 11, 2021

Police shut down a number of house parties - including in Coulson Close and in Chadway, Dagenham and at Mill Point in Abbey Road, Barking - over the weekend, with fines issued to householders and attendees.

“This is not the time to party, this is the time to be responsible,” Cllr Rodwell added.

The Met has announced a stricter approach to enforcing Covid rules than previously, warning that officers will issues fines more quickly to people committing obvious, wilful and serious breaches.

Detective Chief Superintendent Stephen Clayman. - Credit: Metropolitan Police

East area Commander, Detective Chief Superintendent Stephen Clayman, said: “As you know, rates are very high in terms of Covid, particularly in Barking and Dagenham.

“The instruction to my officers [is] if they see any blatant breaches of the regulations, particularly large gatherings and unlicensed music events, they will move quickly to enforcement.

“I want you to be aware, I do want you to keep safe and the enforcement is in the spirit of keeping you safe.”