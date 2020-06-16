Search

Barking nurse sisters honour 245 NHS workers lost to coronavirus in candelight vigil at Downing Street

PUBLISHED: 17:00 16 June 2020

East London NHS Foundation Trust mental health nurse Rachel Luby and her sister Jessica held a candelight vigil outside Downing Street in honour of NHS workers who have died because of Covid-19. Picture: Rachel Luby

East London NHS Foundation Trust mental health nurse Rachel Luby and her sister Jessica held a candelight vigil outside Downing Street in honour of NHS workers who have died because of Covid-19. Picture: Rachel Luby

Archant

Two sisters from Barking held a candlelit vigil outside Downing Street to honour NHS workers who have died because of coronavirus.

General nurse Jessica Luby's son Ellis lit three candles for the police officers who have died during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Rachel LubyGeneral nurse Jessica Luby's son Ellis lit three candles for the police officers who have died during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Rachel Luby

Each candle in the tribute by Rachel and Jessica Luby carried a name and represented one of the 245 nursing and healthcare staff who have lost their lives.

Mental health nurse Rachel said: “We wanted to honour those NHS heroes who have sacrificed their lives, recognising the light that has been extinguished and the dark cloud that is currently in the world.”

The vigil was held around 8pm last Thursday, following on from the clap for carers campaign held at the same time each week.

In a nod to the Black Lives Matter movement, they played a gospel version of This Little Light Of Mine before clapping for one minute at 8pm.

Jessica’s son Ellis, an Eastbury Primary School pupil, lit three candles in memory of the police officers who have also lost their lives.

