Search

Advanced search

Two cases of coronavirus confirmed at Dagenham care home

PUBLISHED: 15:00 16 March 2020

gv BHRUT coronavirus pod

gv BHRUT coronavirus pod

Adriana Elgueta

There are two cases of coronavirus at the Chestnut Court care home in Dagenham.

The latest incidents were confirmed by the Maria Mallaband care group who are in charge of the Frizlands Lane home.

You may also want to watch:

In a statement, it said: “We can confirm that Chestnut Court care home in Dagenham has had two confirmed cases of Covid-19.

“These two individuals are currently being looked after by medical professionals and monitored closely. Their health, and that of all our staff and other residents living in the home is our upmost priority and we are working closely with community health professionals.”

This total will be added to the seven cases aleady confirmed in the area as of yesterday, Sunday, March 15.

The advice remains that anyone with coronavirus symptoms, however mild, such as a continuous cough or high temperature, must now stay at home for seven days.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Two cases of coronavirus confirmed at Dagenham care home

gv BHRUT coronavirus pod

Coronavirus: Updates on cases in east London

The government expects to ask people over 70 to self-isolate very soon. Picture: PA

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Queen's Hospital in Romford has been preparing to recieve coronavirus patients in designated, isolated pods. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Coronavirus: Woman, 72, the second to die at Queen’s Hospital, Romford, after testing positive for Covid-19

A second patient with coronavirus has died at Queen's Hospital in Rom Valley Way, Romford. Picture: Steve Poston

Coronavirus: East London GP answers your questions about Covid-19

Dr Simi Adedeji in her practice in Dagenham. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Two cases of coronavirus confirmed at Dagenham care home

gv BHRUT coronavirus pod

Coronavirus: Updates on cases in east London

The government expects to ask people over 70 to self-isolate very soon. Picture: PA

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Queen's Hospital in Romford has been preparing to recieve coronavirus patients in designated, isolated pods. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Coronavirus: Woman, 72, the second to die at Queen’s Hospital, Romford, after testing positive for Covid-19

A second patient with coronavirus has died at Queen's Hospital in Rom Valley Way, Romford. Picture: Steve Poston

Coronavirus: East London GP answers your questions about Covid-19

Dr Simi Adedeji in her practice in Dagenham. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Queen's Hospital in Romford has been preparing to recieve coronavirus patients in designated, isolated pods. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Coronavirus: East London GP answers your questions about Covid-19

Dr Simi Adedeji in her practice in Dagenham. Picture: Ken Mears

Gap between Daggers and bottom four cut to two points after six National League games go ahead

Gozie Ugwu of Ebbsfleet United. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Coronavirus: Prime minister to start giving daily televised briefings on Covid-19

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking at a news conference inside 10 Downing Street. Picture: PA/Simon Dawson

Two cases of coronavirus confirmed at Dagenham care home

gv BHRUT coronavirus pod
Drive 24