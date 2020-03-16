Two cases of coronavirus confirmed at Dagenham care home

There are two cases of coronavirus at the Chestnut Court care home in Dagenham.

The latest incidents were confirmed by the Maria Mallaband care group who are in charge of the Frizlands Lane home.

In a statement, it said: “We can confirm that Chestnut Court care home in Dagenham has had two confirmed cases of Covid-19.

“These two individuals are currently being looked after by medical professionals and monitored closely. Their health, and that of all our staff and other residents living in the home is our upmost priority and we are working closely with community health professionals.”

This total will be added to the seven cases aleady confirmed in the area as of yesterday, Sunday, March 15.

The advice remains that anyone with coronavirus symptoms, however mild, such as a continuous cough or high temperature, must now stay at home for seven days.