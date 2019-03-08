Search

Barking and Dagenham Healthwatch spreading message to try to prevent suicide

PUBLISHED: 17:00 07 October 2019

People giving their opinions on healthcare with Healthwatch. The group wants to spread #TalkAboutIt as part of World Mental Health Day on Thursday, October 10. Picture: Healthwatch.

Healthwatch

A group giving patients in the borough a voice in healthcare services is asking people to have a conversation with someone they love about mental health.

The push is ahead of World Mental Health Day on October 10, which this year is aimed at preventing suicide.

Around 6,500 people committed suicide last year, according to the Office of National Statistics, an increase of more than 11 per cent.

Barking and Dagenham Healthwatch wants to spread #TalkAboutIt on social media to get people talking about something that's bothering them.

Groups like Carers of Barking and Dagenham have already signed up to the campaign, said Healthwatch.

Elspeth Paisley is manager at Healthwatch Barking and Dagenham. She said: "Suicide is a difficult subject to talk about, but by spreading the message to #TalkAboutIt and providing the way to do so, we hope to raise awareness, encourage people to open up and let them know where they can find help."

More information about Healthwatch Barking and Dagenham can be found at healthwatchbarkinganddagenham.co.uk or by calling 0800 298 5331.

