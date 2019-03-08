Cannabis factory raided in Dagenham after eagle-eyed neighbours spot fleeing gang dropping plants

A cannabis factory has been shutdown by police after worried neighbours spotted men in balaclavas dropping plants as they fled a property.

Officers raided the address at about 8.30am on Sunday, November 3, after neighbours reported seeing five men rushing out of the back of the building in Heathway, Dagenham.

A Met spokeswoman said: "A large amount of cannabis plants were found at different stages of growth throughout four rooms in the property and the loft."

No one was found inside and so far there have been no arrests. All the cannabis plants were seized and will be destroyed.

The Met spokeswoman added: "The electrics within the property have been made safe."

If anyone has any information contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or call the police on 101.