Car overturns in Dagenham crash
PUBLISHED: 14:21 01 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:49 01 July 2019
Archant
A car has overturned in a crash in Dagenham Heathway.
Paramedics called the police to the scene at 11.23am this morning.
A Met spokesman said: "Emergency services remain on the scene."
Firefighters and two fire engines from Dagenham station attended the smash. A spokeswoman for the London Fire Brigade said no one was trapped or injured.
You may also want to watch:
"Crews made the area safe," she added.
An eyewitness reported seeing two men and a woman flee the scene with a toddler. The police has not confirmed the report.
The crash is the second reported on the borough's roads following a collision at the junction of the A13 and Ripple Road earlier today.
The driver involved was pronounced dead at the scene while a second man and woman were taken to hospital with injuries which were described by police as not life threatening.
This story is being updated.