Car overturns in Dagenham crash

A car overturned during a crash this afternoon. Picture: CHRISTINE LUMBER Archant

A car has overturned in a crash in Dagenham Heathway.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

There has been another crash on the borough's roads. Picture: CHLOE CONWAY There has been another crash on the borough's roads. Picture: CHLOE CONWAY

Paramedics called the police to the scene at 11.23am this morning.

A Met spokesman said: "Emergency services remain on the scene."

Firefighters and two fire engines from Dagenham station attended the smash. A spokeswoman for the London Fire Brigade said no one was trapped or injured.

You may also want to watch:

"Crews made the area safe," she added.

An eyewitness reported seeing two men and a woman flee the scene with a toddler. The police has not confirmed the report.

The crash is the second reported on the borough's roads following a collision at the junction of the A13 and Ripple Road earlier today.

The driver involved was pronounced dead at the scene while a second man and woman were taken to hospital with injuries which were described by police as not life threatening.

This story is being updated.