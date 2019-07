Man in hospital after Heathway crash

The junction at Dagenham Heathway and Oxlow Lane. Picture: Google. Google

A man has been taken to hospital after a crash on Dagenham Heathway.

Paramedics were called at around 11.30am to reports of a collision involving a cyclist at the junction with Oxlow Lane.

An ambulance and a medic in a car raced to the scene, where they treated a man for head and arm injuries.

He has now been taken to a major trauma centre.