Heathway closed after car crash causes gas leak in Dagenham

A car crash caused a gas leak in Heathway, Dagenham. Picture: Jay King Archant

Heathway in Dagenham is closed due to a gas leak caused by a car crash this afternoon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

HEATHWAY RM10: Routes 173, 174 and 175 are on diversion in both directions due to a gas leak. — TfL Bus Alerts (@TfLBusAlerts) December 17, 2019

The road is closed at the intersection with Hedgemans Road and Church Elm Lane after the crash opposite the Dagenham library.

You may also want to watch:

A London Fire Brigade spokesman said: "We were called at 1.50pm to a one car collision with street furniture.

"The incident was over for us at 3.09pm and it was left in care of Met Police and the gas authority."

Met Police were contacted for comment.