Heathway closed after car crash causes gas leak in Dagenham

PUBLISHED: 16:11 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:21 17 December 2019

A car crash caused a gas leak in Heathway, Dagenham. Picture: Jay King

A car crash caused a gas leak in Heathway, Dagenham. Picture: Jay King

Heathway in Dagenham is closed due to a gas leak caused by a car crash this afternoon.

The road is closed at the intersection with Hedgemans Road and Church Elm Lane after the crash opposite the Dagenham library.

A London Fire Brigade spokesman said: "We were called at 1.50pm to a one car collision with street furniture.

"The incident was over for us at 3.09pm and it was left in care of Met Police and the gas authority."

Met Police were contacted for comment.

