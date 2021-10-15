Dagenham pop-up shop sees young people sell their products and share skills

Published: 4:12 PM October 15, 2021

A pop-up shop is opening in Dagenham for young entrepreneurs to sell their sustainable products in the community and learn new skills.

The concept store, called The Good House, launches in a unit at the Heathway Shopping Centre this afternoon (Friday, October 15) and will run for four weeks.

It has been created by young people from Barking and Dagenham through the Every One Every Day initiative and the government Kickstart scheme, which helps create job opportunities for people aged 16 to 24 on universal credit.

Some of the products available at The Good House, which will offer furniture, ceramics, clothing, jewellery as well as sauces, spices, juices and more. - Credit: LBBD

In May, community-based partnership network Every One Every Day was joined by 20 Kickstart trainees in food, clothing or homeware to learn how to make products and start businesses.

This led to the pop-up shop being created so they could showcase their goods and run their own store.

You may also want to watch:

Every One Every Day programmes manager Iris Schoenherr said: “It has been great to witness each Kickstarter’s journey from learning basic practical and technical skills to exploring different materials - from wood to recycled plastic to fabric to fresh food - and see them co-create a range of essential products as teams.”

Each product featured at The Good House will be sustainable and follow design principles, such as being simple, circular, essential, fairly priced and healthy.

Products will include furniture, ceramics, clothing and jewellery through to sauces, spices and juices.

Ms Schoenherr said: “The Good House won’t just be a place to buy these products, but it’s an experience in sustainable living, with an exhibition and a workshop that invites anyone to share, learn, make and repair essential products as well as buy them.”

Kickstart food trainees who have been taking part in the project. - Credit: LBBD

The young people will host a series of workshops to share what they have learnt and teach others their skills.

Kickstart trainee in clothing Dijana Binakaj said: “I joined the Kickstart programme because I wanted to experience what it's like to have a job where you get paid and yet also learn new practical skills from scratch.

“Not only that, but I also wanted to learn about how to be part of a collaborative business that is eco-friendly.”

The Good House will be open 10am to 4pm, Tuesday to Saturday. Workshops should be booked in advance.

Visit https://www.weareeveryone.org/the-good-house-pop-up-shop for more.