There With You: Hedgecock Community Centre launches foodbank

PUBLISHED: 10:00 25 March 2020

The former mayor of Barking and Dagenham, Cllr Abdul Aziz, opened Hedgecock Community Centre in 2017. Picture: Emdad Rahman

The former mayor of Barking and Dagenham, Cllr Abdul Aziz, opened Hedgecock Community Centre in 2017. Picture: Emdad Rahman

Emdad Rahman

A community centre has launched a foodbank to support people affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Emdad Rahman is leading a foodbank based at the Hedgecock Community Centre. Picture: Emdad RahmanEmdad Rahman is leading a foodbank based at the Hedgecock Community Centre. Picture: Emdad Rahman

Volunteers at the Hedgecock Community Centre in Stephen Jewers Gardens, Barking, drop off food at recipients’ door for them to collect.

Foodbank team leader, Emdad Rahman, said: “What we are witnessing in terms of the coronavirus and its rapid spread is nothing short of horrific and communities all over the world have been brought to their knees.

“We hope the added support of small and devoted projects like ours all over the country will unite us all. We will beat this and rise again,” Emdad said.

The project is supported by the One Third Soup Kitchen alongside community stalwarts, Val Shaw and Mohammed Hassan.

It is also to receive support from the BD Collective as part of the council’s BD Can initiative.

Visit hedgecockcentre.org.uk or ring 0330 321 0173.

