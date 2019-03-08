Search

Bangladeshi flag raised outside Barking town hall as country celebrates independence

PUBLISHED: 17:00 27 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:24 27 March 2019

The flag of Bangladesh was flown from Barking town hall on Tuesday to mark the country's independence day. Picture: LBBD

The flag of Bangladesh has been raised at the town hall to celebrate 49 years since the country’s independence.

The ceremony took place outside the council’s Barking headquarters on Tuesday with local authority leader, Cllr Darren Rodwell, joined by fellow councillors, members of the community and London Assembly member Unmesh Desai.

Cllr Lynda Rice, cabinet member for equalities and diversity, said: “Barking and Dagenham is an incredibly diverse borough, and it is fantastic that we can come together to celebrate the anniversary of such a significant moment in world history.

“This is not only an opportunity to celebrate our past, but also to look ahead to the positive future we can all build together as one borough and one community.”

Bangladesh declared its independence in 1971 following a general election the year before in Pakistan of which it was a part.

To find out more details about flag flying on significant dates for different communities and the council’s donate a flag policy visit the council’s website.

