Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded
Gallery

Candles lit as Barking and Dagenham holds Holocaust Memorial Day service

PUBLISHED: 11:20 29 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:20 29 January 2019

Archant

The lighting of six candles to remember the dead signalled the start of this year’s Holocaust Memorial Day service.

BDP holocaust 2019

0
1 / 9

They were lit at Barking Town Hall before Rabbi Herschel Gluck of the Arab-Jewish Forum read a prayer in memory of the six million Jews murdered under Nazi persecution and victims of genocide worldwide.

Cllr Saima Ashraf said: “It is important that we remember the Holocaust, despite its horrific nature, so that we can strive to avoid this blot on the copybook of history ever being repeated.”

Council leader, Cllr Darren Rodwell, delivered a welcome speech before guests including Jennifer Candari-U Kangwagye and Holocaust survivor Lili Pohlmann offered their reflections.

The theme this year was Torn from Home with people urged to think about how the loss of a place to call home is part of the trauma faced by anyone experiencing genocide.

20190128 BDP_WK5 Holocaust Memorial service 727820190128 BDP_WK5 Holocaust Memorial service 7278

This year also marks 25 years after the genocide in Rwanda where between 500,000 and one million Tutsis were murdered during the country’s civil war.

Most Read

Schoolchildren involved in Dagenham Subway brawl

Police were called to Subway in Dagenham Heathway on Friday following reports of schoolchildren fighting. Picture: JAY KING

‘Tell Sid to sod off’: Barking and Dagenham Council launches its own energy company

Barking and Dagenham Council leader, Cllr Darren Rodwell. Picture: JON KING

Firefighters called to two car blaze at Collier Row industrial park

Two cars and four containers were completley destroyed by the fire at Northgate Industrial Park. Photo: Ken Mears

Olympic champion praises leisure centre’s ‘ground-breaking’ new 50m swimming pool

Rebecca Adlington cuts the ribbon at the launch of the new 50m pool at Becontree Heath Leisure Centre (Pic: Marcel Grabowski/Everyone Active)

Barking and Dagenham launches community food club

A community food club has opened at the William Bellamy Children's Centre

Most Read

Schoolchildren involved in Dagenham Subway brawl

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Tell Sid to sod off’: Barking and Dagenham Council launches its own energy company

#includeImage($article, 225)

Firefighters called to two car blaze at Collier Row industrial park

#includeImage($article, 225)

Olympic champion praises leisure centre’s ‘ground-breaking’ new 50m swimming pool

#includeImage($article, 225)

Barking and Dagenham launches community food club

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Podium places for Barking members

Barking & Dagenham Cycling Club's Amy Harvey (pic: Barking & Dagenham Cycling Club)

Paramedics treat five women and three children after Chadwell Heath fire

Four engines and 25 firefighters attended the blaze in High Road, Chadwell Heath. Picture: LFB

Candles lit as Barking and Dagenham holds Holocaust Memorial Day service

Girl awarded £8.2million settlement after suffering brain injuries during childbirth at King George Hospital

King George Hospital in Goodmayes. Photo: Ken Mears

‘Romford Pele’ visits Goals Dagenham to back Accept No Substitutes campaign

Ray Parlour dropped in on GOALS Dagenham to back the Accept No Substitutes campaign (pic Victory Visuals Harvey Gibson)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists