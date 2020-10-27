Remembrance Day 2020: Town hall announces Covid secure plans for Barking and Dagenham

The town hall has announced plans to mark Remembrance Day 2020. Pictured here is a previous Royal British Legion service of Remembrance at Barking Park. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

The town hall has announced plans to mark this year’s Remembrance Day.

The Royal British Legion has recommended people observe the two minute silence from their doorsteps this year. Picture: Ken Mears The Royal British Legion has recommended people observe the two minute silence from their doorsteps this year. Picture: Ken Mears

Memorial services are due to take place across Barking and Dagenham from November 7-11 although the number of people attending will be limited because of the pandemic.

Cllr Saima Ashraf, deputy leader and cabinet member for community leadership and engagement, said: “It’s important for us as a borough and as a community to remember those who sacrificed their lives for our freedoms.

“We know this year will have to be different with limited events and not being able to hold a parade like we normally would.

“But we hope all our residents will pay their respects and reflect on those who did so much for us, safely and by adhering to government guidelines.”

The events are due to commence on Saturday, November 7 with the Dagenham branch of the Royal Naval Association holding a short service at the war memorial on the corner of Heathway and Church Elm Lane.

On Remembrance Sunday (November 8) the town hall will screen a video of Barking and Dagenham Council leader, Cllr Darren Rodwell, laying wreaths at memorials across the borough along with a service on the authority’s website and Facebook page.

Cllr Rodwell will be joined by, among others, Ian Pittaway, Barking and Dagenham’s deputy lieutenant, his worshipful the mayor of Barking and Dagenham, Peter Chand, and the borough’s top cop, Stephen Clayman.

A service is also due to take place at Dagenham Parish Church in Church Lane at 10.50am followed by a two minute silence at 11am.

A shortened service by Becontree Royal British Legion (RBL) is also scheduled for 3pm at the organisation’s base in Becontree Avenue.

The events are to be Covid secure with limited numbers of people allowed.

The local authority is also holding a short service on Armistice Day (November 11) at the Job Drain memorial statue next to the Broadway Theatre in Barking.

Attendance is by invitation only with government guidelines in place. The Dagenham Royal Naval Association will also hold a service at the war memorial in Dagenham Village, Church Street from 10.30am.

The RBL is encouraging people to make sure Remembrance Sunday is still marked but with socially distanced events including marking the two minute silence on their doorsteps.

The annual march past at the Cenotaph will not take place this year because of Covid-19. The service at the war memorial in Whitehall will be a closed ceremony, but televised.