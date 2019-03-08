Remembrance 2019: Armistice Day marked with service in Barking

The Armistice Day ceremony in Barking. Picture: Antonio Baidoo Archant

Wreaths were laid in Barking to mark 101 years since the end of the First World War.

A short service was held by the Job Drain memorial statue outside the Broadway Theatre - erected in honour of a Victoria Cross winner from Barking who served during the First World War.

Wreaths were laid by the statue and a two minute silence observed this morning (Monday, November 11)

Mayor of Barking and Dagenham, Cllr Peter Chand, said: "It is important to remember men, women and children who sacrificed themselves to stop these dark days ever returning.

"That is why it is so important to educate our children and young people so we never return to those dark days again."

Dame Margaret Hodge, Labour parliamentary candidate for Barking, added: "It is hugely important to remember all the people of all faiths and none; to remember those who served, returned and who lost their lives in protecting our country."