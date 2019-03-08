Search

Remembrance 2019: Barking parade to honour the fallen

PUBLISHED: 15:15 10 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:15 10 November 2019

The Remembrance Day parade in Barking. Picture: Sophie Cox

The Remembrance Day parade in Barking. Picture: Sophie Cox

Sophie Cox

The sacrifice of those who died serving their country was remembered with a parade through Barking.

Wreaths at the Barking Park war memorial. Picture: Sophie CoxWreaths at the Barking Park war memorial. Picture: Sophie Cox

The Remembrance Day event began this morning (Sunday, December 10) at the war memorial in Barking Park, where wreaths were laid.

Cadets and members of uniformed organisations were among those who joined the mayor of Barking and Dagenham, Cllr Peter Chand and council leader Cllr Darren Rodwell in the park for the short service.

It was then followed by a parade through the town centre to St Margaret's Church, next to Barking Abbey.

Representatives from the different cadet groups and uniformed organisations carried their flags as they marched behind a band, with shoppers and shopkeepers alike coming out to pay their respects as the parade passed along East Street.

The parade leaving Barking Park. Picture: Sophie CoxThe parade leaving Barking Park. Picture: Sophie Cox

Many of the participants then made their way into the church for a service led by the Archdeacon of Barking, Rev Canon Chris Burke.

He spoke about the different ways in which people may remember those who fought for their country, highlighting the story of a Derbyshire poppy seller who turned his mobility scooter into a tank.

The Remembrance Day parade in Barking. Picture: Sophie CoxThe Remembrance Day parade in Barking. Picture: Sophie Cox

A two minutes' silence was also observed during the service.

