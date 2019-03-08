Remembrance 2019: Wreaths laid at Royal British Legion in Becontree

Dagenham Remembrance Day service at the Royal British Legion. Picture: Ellie Hoskins Archant

Veterans, politicians and young people alike turned out to pay their respects at a Remembrance Day service.

Mayor of Barking and Dagenham Cllr Peter Chand lays a wreath. Picture: Ellie Hoskins Mayor of Barking and Dagenham Cllr Peter Chand lays a wreath. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

The service, at the Becontree branch of the Royal British Legion, saw young people from uniformed organisations stand side by side with those who had served in the armed forces to remember those who had lost their lives serving their country.

Wreaths were laid by the mayor of Barking and Dagenham, Cllr Peter Chand, and representatives from organisations including the Scouts and the Metropolitan Police.

During the service, which took place on the afternoon of Sunday, November 10, flags were paraded and a silence observed.