Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Barking dad launches petition calling for museum about black British history

PUBLISHED: 17:00 02 November 2020

Orall Cornelius has set up a petition calling for the creation of a museum dedicated to black British history. Picture: Orall Cornelius

Orall Cornelius has set up a petition calling for the creation of a museum dedicated to black British history. Picture: Orall Cornelius

Orall Cornelius

A dad from Barking has launched a petition calling for a museum focusing on black British history to be set up.

Orall Cornelius said that the “time was right” to take action in a year that featured global Black Lives Matter protests, the removal of statues linked to the slave trade and concern about the disproportionate impact of Covid-19 on people from black, Asian and minority ethnic (Bame) backgrounds.

And after finding out pupils in his daughter’s sixth form class could identify just one in 10 key figures during a Black History Month task, he emphasised the importance of making sure the issue was not ignored for the rest of the year.

He said: “Each year in the UK there is one month dedicated to black history.

“For some, this is the only time they encounter the topic.

“The new museum plans to make real the history of black Britons all year round.

You may also want to watch:

“The petition calls for a space in the capital where visitors can immerse in black history, be inspired by the stories and be a positive springboard for change.”

The idea of a museum isn’t a new one - Orall explained he had first brought up the idea back in 2014 when he wrote a letter to Boris Johnson, then the Mayor of London.

While sitting in a primary school assembly during Black History Month that year, the dad-of-two felt that, although there are museums of natural history, science and war, a museum of black history was missing in London.

Orall’s aim is for a place “where young people could see the stories and be inspired to make things different”.

He highlighted the National Museum of African American History and Culture, part of the Smithsonian Institute in Washington DC, as an example of what could be achieved.

“I’d love to visit there,” he said. “There’s a slavery museum in Liverpool that I’ve been to, part of the maritime museum, but it would be good to have something that showed the positive side as well.”

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport did not respond to a request for comment.

To sign the petition, visit petition.parliament.uk/petitions/329371

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Family’s tribute to ‘one of a kind’ postal worker killed in Dagenham crash

Jeff Hollis. Picture: Family handout

Jailed: Dagenham man who helped to con elderly victims out of up to £4,000

Albino Chaves, of Bentry Road, Dagenham, has been jailed. Picture: Essex Police

Barking and Dagenham Council launches express Covid test centre for key workers

Staff at the express Covid-19 testing site in Dagenham. Picture: LBBD/LDRS

Barking dad launches petition calling for museum about black British history

Orall Cornelius has set up a petition calling for the creation of a museum dedicated to black British history. Picture: Orall Cornelius

Town hall issues B&M with legal order over face masks

The council has issued B&M with a legal order demanding it enforce face masks in its Barking and Dagenham stores. Picture: Google

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Family’s tribute to ‘one of a kind’ postal worker killed in Dagenham crash

Jeff Hollis. Picture: Family handout

Jailed: Dagenham man who helped to con elderly victims out of up to £4,000

Albino Chaves, of Bentry Road, Dagenham, has been jailed. Picture: Essex Police

Barking and Dagenham Council launches express Covid test centre for key workers

Staff at the express Covid-19 testing site in Dagenham. Picture: LBBD/LDRS

Barking dad launches petition calling for museum about black British history

Orall Cornelius has set up a petition calling for the creation of a museum dedicated to black British history. Picture: Orall Cornelius

Town hall issues B&M with legal order over face masks

The council has issued B&M with a legal order demanding it enforce face masks in its Barking and Dagenham stores. Picture: Google

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Dagenham will return from break with an FA Cup clash

Scott Wilson of Dagenham and Tom Bird of Hartley Wintney during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartley Wintney, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 24th October 2020

Barking dad launches petition calling for museum about black British history

Orall Cornelius has set up a petition calling for the creation of a museum dedicated to black British history. Picture: Orall Cornelius

Barking and Dagenham Council launches express Covid test centre for key workers

Staff at the express Covid-19 testing site in Dagenham. Picture: LBBD/LDRS

Jailed: Dagenham man who helped to con elderly victims out of up to £4,000

Albino Chaves, of Bentry Road, Dagenham, has been jailed. Picture: Essex Police

Health view: It’s vital children have free flu vaccine

CCG chairman, Dr Jagan John, urges parents to get children vaccinated against the flu.