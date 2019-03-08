Boathouse Creative Studios' Barking Creek project receives £10k grant from National Lottery Heritage Fund

A mural will be painted on The Granary, left, as part of a new project by Boathouse Creative Studios, a cultural and community organisation based in the Malthouse. Picture: Paul Bennett. Archant

An artistic project celebrating the hidden history of Barking Creek has received a £10,000 grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The Boathouse Creative Studios' new project The Hidden History of Barking Creek offers local people a unique opportunity to discover and celebrate the industrial, maritime and community heritage of this previously neglected stretch of the River Roding.

Participants will work with an artist and writer to create an original mural and exhibition expressing aspects of the stories of uncovered history.

The mural will be painted by the participants and artist on the restored Granary building at the heart of the Icehouse Quarter in Abbey Road.

The Boathouse artistic director Carole Pluckrose said: “We are delighted to have received this support for our project and are sure that, thanks to the National Lottery players, we are able to create a permanent legacy to the history and stories of Barking Creek.”

The Boathouse team are looking for volunteers and participants with a curiosity about heritage.

Volunteers will be trained in research methods through a distance learning course run by FutureLearn.