VE Day 75: Dagenham’s Carlie Townsend hopes to touch the nation with VE Day concert

Carlie Townsend will perform a VE Day concert from her mum's back garden on Friday, May 8.

Dagenham internet sensation Carlie Townsend is performing a commemorative concert on Friday, May 8 to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

Dagenham resident Carlie Townsend is performing a special concert on May 8 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of VE day. Picture: Carlie Townsend Dagenham resident Carlie Townsend is performing a special concert on May 8 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of VE day. Picture: Carlie Townsend

Carlie – who celebrated her 35th birthday on May 1 – decided to do the VE Day tribute after a hugely successful Easter concert, where her performance in mum Kerry’s back garden was viewed more than 60,000 times.

She said: “The Easter concert definitely inspired me to do the same for VE Day, especially as I would be planning events as part of my job with the mayor’s office anyway.”

The talented singer has been working for Barking and Dagenham Council for the past six months, and says that her job has made her feel “more passionate about the area and the different events going on”.

Her concert plans have been backed by the council. And she is assisting it with the organisation of a modified VE Day celebration.

A VE Day party in Dagenham in 1945. Picture: Barking and Dagenham Archives and Local Studies Centre at Valence House A VE Day party in Dagenham in 1945. Picture: Barking and Dagenham Archives and Local Studies Centre at Valence House

She explains that, alongside preparing for her performance, Carlie is co-ordinating events for both borough mayor and leader to attend safely.

Despite this workload, Carlie has already prepared her setlist, which will include wartime songs alongside other classics.

Her outfit remains undecided, though she assures that it will be patriotic. She wants to invoke the patriotism that was brought out by her Easter concert, where she received hundreds of messages from British expats who miss home.

A VE Day street party in Pettits Place, Dagenham. Picture: Barking and Dagenham Archives and Local Studies Centre at Valence House A VE Day street party in Pettits Place, Dagenham. Picture: Barking and Dagenham Archives and Local Studies Centre at Valence House

When she released details on the VE concert, she was immediately contacted by a number of people living across different time zones.

She said: “I’ve received messages asking ‘What time is the gig where we are? I want to make sure I get up and watch!’.”

The concert will start at 3pm UK time, in honour of the Nation’s Toast which will take place at that time.

Carlie says she isn’t nervous, yet, explaining that singing has felt natural since she began at the age of six.

Ultimately she just wants to commemorate a poignant day in her mum’s Peartree Gardens home, adding that she and her partner have moved back in during the lockdown.

Carlie says she simply feels lucky that her talent touches so many people.

To watch live, visit facebook.com/carlie.townsend.77 from 3pm on VE Day.