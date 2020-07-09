Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Valence House to offer video tours and interactive exhibitions as part of online project

PUBLISHED: 12:00 09 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:03 09 July 2020

Valence House in Dagenham has received Arts Council funding to develop a new digital project. Picture: Barking and Dagenham Council.

Valence House in Dagenham has received Arts Council funding to develop a new digital project. Picture: Barking and Dagenham Council.

Archant

Valence House is developing a new digital offering – including video tours, short films and interactive exhibitions – to build on its work online during lockdown.

The heritage museum site in Dagenham has been awarded a £27,489 grant from the Arts Council for the “Valence House: A new digital dimension” web project, which will be assisted by a professional film maker, photographer and website provider.

Hosted on the Valence House website, it will offer resources including a video tour of the museum and grounds, a guide to using archives and local studies information, and behind the scenes tours in the museum stores.

The council says online work by the heritage service during lockdown has been very successful in terms of reach and engagement.

The service wants to use this project to consolidate those efforts and maintain the momentum online post-lockdown.

You may also want to watch:

The project will help them engage with people whilst social distancing measures are still in place, but it is also part of a longer-term vision to develop their relationship with the public.

Deputy leader of the council and cabinet member for community leadership and engagement, Cllr Saima Ashraf, said: “In these difficult times, everyone has had to adapt to the new measures put in place, especially for places like Valence House, which relies on people visiting the museum.

“This funding from the Arts Council England’s Covid-19 emergency response fund is a great opportunity to create a space online for people to experience this wonderful heritage site, from wherever they are in the world.”

In future, the Valence House team hopes their new online audience will translate into physical visitors.

Key aspects of the project include allowing potential visitors who have a disability or anxiety issues to see the whole site and what is on offer online first, so they can be confident in planning a physical visit.

The extended reach of online activity also means Valence House can reach people who have not been part of their core visitors previously and demonstrate that it is a welcoming and engaging place to visit.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Huge Hollywood-style Dagenham Film Studios given go-ahead

Council leader Darren Rodwell standing on the industrial site where the studios will be built. Picture: Be First

Barking teen convicted of murder after chasing and stabbing man to death

Barking 18-year-old Nathan Kitenge will be sentenced at a later date after being found guilty of murder. Picture: Kent Police

Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by train at Dagenham Heathway station

The fire brigade, police and paramedics at Dagenham Heathway. Picture: Mark Lovett

People caught dumping bags of waste and throwing tissues out car window in Barking receive fines

Faircross Avenue, at the intersection with Park Avenue, in Barking - near where a male was caught fly tipping. Picture: Google

Council leader visits site of affordable home development in Barking

McLaren Construction's regional managing director Darren Gill, executive director Kim Bromley-Derry, Barking and Dagenham Council leader Cllr Darren Rodwell and Be First's construction director Tom Mather at the Linton Road site. Picture: Andrew Baker

Most Read

Huge Hollywood-style Dagenham Film Studios given go-ahead

Council leader Darren Rodwell standing on the industrial site where the studios will be built. Picture: Be First

Barking teen convicted of murder after chasing and stabbing man to death

Barking 18-year-old Nathan Kitenge will be sentenced at a later date after being found guilty of murder. Picture: Kent Police

Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by train at Dagenham Heathway station

The fire brigade, police and paramedics at Dagenham Heathway. Picture: Mark Lovett

People caught dumping bags of waste and throwing tissues out car window in Barking receive fines

Faircross Avenue, at the intersection with Park Avenue, in Barking - near where a male was caught fly tipping. Picture: Google

Council leader visits site of affordable home development in Barking

McLaren Construction's regional managing director Darren Gill, executive director Kim Bromley-Derry, Barking and Dagenham Council leader Cllr Darren Rodwell and Be First's construction director Tom Mather at the Linton Road site. Picture: Andrew Baker

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

GB Hockey teams to return in October

Great Britain's Lily Owsley (right) and Chile's Carolina Garcia battle for the ball during the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier at Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre (pic Zac Goodwin/PA)

England name 24-man ODI training squad

England's Eoin Morgan (pic Richard Sellers/PA)

Australian Arnold is a keeper for West Ham Women

Mackenzie Arnold has joined West Ham Women (pic whufc)

West Ham’s Fabianski focused on ‘great opportunity’ at Norwich

West Ham United's goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski

Goresbrook Cricket Club hoping for some competitive action

Goresbrook players celebrate a wicket against Ardleigh Green & Havering during the 2019 season (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)