Remembrance 2019: Pupils and veterans pay tribute at Dagenham war memorial

PUBLISHED: 15:00 08 November 2019

Mayor of Barking and Dagenham Cllr Peter Chand with veterans at the Dagenham Village war memorial. Picture: Angharad Carrick

Mayor of Barking and Dagenham Cllr Peter Chand with veterans at the Dagenham Village war memorial. Picture: Angharad Carrick

Angharad Carrick

Pupils and veterans united at the Dagenham Village war memorial to remember those who died in service.

The service took place at the war memorial. Picture: Angharad CarrickThe service took place at the war memorial. Picture: Angharad Carrick

Members of the Dagenham Royal Naval Association were joined by pupils from Barking and Dagenham College, Leys Primary School and Village Infants, among others, who created and laid wreaths.

The vicar of Dagenham Parish Church, Joel Edwards, led the 'active remembrance' service on Friday, November 8 with prayers before a minute's silence.

He said: "Today is not a celebration of winning. Today we remember those who died in war. We remember them together."

Among attendees were Labour candidate for Dagenham and Rainham Jon Cruddas and Barking and Dagenham's mayor, Cllr Peter Chand.

Reg St Pier, social secretary of the Dagenham Royal Naval Association, said: "Getting the children involved is fantastic. They should be very proud of themselves."

