Thames Ward natives invited to share oral history of life in Barking

PUBLISHED: 12:34 10 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:34 10 May 2019

Soldiers at Creekmouth, Barking. Picture: courtesy of Eastside Community Heritage.

Soldiers at Creekmouth, Barking. Picture: courtesy of Eastside Community Heritage.

Courtesy of Eastside Community Heritage

A group preserving the heritage of east London wants to hear from Thames Ward residents to get their stories.

The project is designed to gather as much of the history of the area as it can and protect it in the face of the redevelopment happening in Barking.

Called 'Thames Ward: The People's Story', the charity Eastside Community Heritage is running the project.

It collects oral histories from residents in an effort to preserve normal people's stories for future generations.

People from, living in and working in areas like Creekmouth, Scrattons Farm and Barking Riverside are welcome in the project.

Their stories will be kept in the charity's oral histories archive and help form workshops to educate people and help older residents explore how the area has changed.

The goal of these sessions is to "help build relationships and foster a sense of community through the sharing of stories and historical perspectives, as well as generating wider discussion about redevelopment in Barking & Dagenham," said a spokesman for Eastside Community Heritage.

People with stories to tell are encouraged to call 020 8553 3116 or email james@ech.org.uk.

