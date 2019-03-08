Post memories: Teddy Boy elopment, Vietnamese boat refugees and a heartless bus driver

Stories that made the news 60, 40 and 20 years ago

1959

Teenage lovers who eloped after the bride's parents objected to the groom's Teddy Boy clothes were searching for a home.

George Fisher, 19, and his 16-year-old wife Pauline, of Parsloes Avenue, Dagenham, ran away to Gretna Green to wed, but on returning to the home of the bridegroom's parents were told there wasn't room for them.

A sorry sounding George told the Post it was his fault the pair eloped.

"Pauline's dad tried to help me but I wouldn't listen. He said if I had my hair cut and didn't wear long jackets and tight trousers, he would let me marry Pauline.

"But I wanted to keep in the fashion."

Pauline's folks forgave their daughter - who handed in her notice at a City bank before eloping with George, who gave up his job as a plumber with what was then Ilford Council. "Once I do get a flat and my old job back everything will be all right," George said.

1979

As many as 70 Vietnamese boat people were to be rehoused in the borough after fleeing their country following the end of the war.

Some of the refugee families had already been shown homes on the Becontree Estate which was then run by the GLC before being taken over by Barking Council.

Cllr Fred Tibble, chairman of the council's social services committee, said: "I urge people to treat them sympathetically and help them to adapt.

"Most of them have lost somebody recently and have all suffered. Up until now they have been living in transit camps and they appear to be settling in well."

He added that the GLC looked to Barking because of its "proud record" of voluntary work by organisations in the area.

Altogether the GLC hoped to offer 400 families homes with 12 to 14 coming to Barking.

David Mayer, Barking's community relations officer, said: "We feel it's important the borough does its share."

1999

A desperately ill dog died after a "heartless" driver made her get off a bus.

It all started when Gary Cartwright tried to board a number 62 in Gale Street, Dagenham, to take Bossy, a black Alsatian and Labrador cross to his mum Maureen's house in Chadwell Heath.

The poor pooch was suffering from cancer and needed regular medication and Gary had been dog-sitting while his mother was away overnight.

Maureen picked up the story: "On Sunday she was so ill she could only walk very slowly, but she managed to climb on to the bus and make her way to the back of the vehicle when the driver ordered Gary to get her off his bus."

Gary had to walk Bossy back to his home in Lillechurch Road where Maureen went to collect her.

"She was feeble by this time. She deteriorated after we got home and collapsed a few hours later. I can't stop thinking what a horrible last day she had because of that heartless driver," Maureen said.

A bus company spokesman said the firm would look into the matter.