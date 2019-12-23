News flashback: Ford expansion plans, 'no' to gay wedding and midwife becomes a mum

'Ford growth must stop warns John Parker': Dagenham Post December 16, 1959. Picture: Archant / Barking and Dagenham Archives and Local Studies Centre Archant

The stories that made the news 60, 40 and 20 years ago

'Churches block lesbian wedding': Barking Dagenham Post on December 19, 1979. Picture: Archant / Barking and Dagenham Archives and Local Studies Centre 'Churches block lesbian wedding': Barking Dagenham Post on December 19, 1979. Picture: Archant / Barking and Dagenham Archives and Local Studies Centre

1959

Local MP John Parker expresses opposition to any move by the Ford Motor Company to further expand its Dagenham plants.

He told the president of the Board of Trade that more expansion would worsen the already serious housing situation and aggravate traffic problems, suggesting that Ford should concentrate future building in Scotland.

Ford had just completed a five-year, £65million expansion programme, most of which was in Dagenham.

'Midwife is a mum at last': The Barking and Dagenham Post on December 15, 1999. Picture: Archant / Barking and Dagenham Archives and Local Studies Centre 'Midwife is a mum at last': The Barking and Dagenham Post on December 15, 1999. Picture: Archant / Barking and Dagenham Archives and Local Studies Centre

Meanwhile, a father has spent every day for the past week travelling around Dagenham on his motorcycle searching for his missing teenage daughter.

The 16-year-old left home for her work as a machinist at a Chadwell Heath factory and did not return.

In other news, cosh bandits attacked the manager of the Army and Navy stores in Barking and robbed him of £500. He was hit in the head with a starting handle as he got into the driver's seat of his car after locking up.

1979

A happy couple wanting to get married are barred by the church - because they're both women.

Danny and Maureen have lived together in Barking for four years and want their relationship blessed by a church, but can't find a vicar willing to conduct the ceremony.

Maureen told the Barking and Dagenham Post: "We're so disappointed. It would have made a lovely Christmas for us."

Several local church officials have refused to carry out the wedding, claiming it is not the will of God, including one of St Margaret's in Barking.

He said: "While we have a great deal of sympathy for those who feel like this, we cannot accept the relationship as what God intended."

The women have been preparing for the ceremony. Maureen has ordered matching engagement and wedding rings, and the invitations are ready to go.

Danny later told the Post: "I was very hurt when the vicar said no. We were both very upset."

1999

A midwife who delivered hundreds of babies during her long career at King George Hospital finally became a mother.

Pamela Jeyes had always longed to hold her own child and her dream came true with the birth of son Daniel at the same hospital.

It was a difficult birth for Pamela, 37, who needed an emergency caesarean in the final stages.

Pamela said: "The person looking after me was someone I had trained with 15 years ago, and I was confident everything would be fine."

Daniel was the first grandchild for Chadwell Heath councillor Robert Jeyes, who was celebrating his 40th wedding anniversary with wife Hazel when Pamela went into labour.

New mum Pamela intended to go back to work in the antenatal clinic in May, which involves carrying out scans on pregnant women.

She told the Barking and Dagenham Post: "I always wanted my own baby, and it's a wonderful feeling to hold him."