Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded
Video

Great granddaughter of suffragette Emmeline Pankhurst visits the First Ladies of Barking and Dagenham

PUBLISHED: 17:00 07 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:24 07 February 2019

L-R back row: Paulette Thomas, Dr Helen Pankhurst, Gizelle Regis, Valerie Warren and Carol Harris. L-R front row: Cheryl Sushams and Victoria Hadley. Picture: JON KING

L-R back row: Paulette Thomas, Dr Helen Pankhurst, Gizelle Regis, Valerie Warren and Carol Harris. L-R front row: Cheryl Sushams and Victoria Hadley. Picture: JON KING

Archant

The great granddaughter of suffragette Emmeline Pankhurst called on families to share the story of how women won the vote on a visit to Barking.

Sufferagette Emily Pankhurst addressing a meeting in London's Trafalgar Square, 1908.Sufferagette Emily Pankhurst addressing a meeting in London's Trafalgar Square, 1908.

Dr Helen Pankhurst spoke to about 80 people at the First Ladies of Barking and Dagenham Women’s Institute meeting in The Ripple Road Centre on Wednesday.

Dr Pankhurst said: “It’s really important we continue telling that story. If we don’t vote, politicians won’t take our voices into account.

“It is critical to think about [the women’s] movement. This was not only about the vote. It was about the actions of individual women.

“And it was about changing how we treat people. It was about enough people saying we believe society can be different. That is the stuff of change.”

The activist – who also counts suffragette Sylvia Pankhurst as her grandmother – was in Barking to talk about how far women have come in the last 100 years and future priorities.

The suffragettes were members of militant women’s organisations who fought for the right to vote in public elections which was known as women’s suffrage.

A mother-of-two, Dr Pankhurst read extracts from her book Deeds not Words including the words of a 14-year-old girl who hailed the suffragette’s legacy for teaching her that she could make anything possible.

Dr Pankhurst talked about a number of issues including violence, gender pay, identity and social media.

She said women had come a long way since the days when their roles were confined to the ‘Five Cs’: cooking, cleaning, cashiering, clerking and childcare.

“We have progressed massively. Women have their own jobs and financial independence. But job insecurity is turning us back,” she said.

She attacked social media saying it made young women and girls obsess over their appearances.

Many agreed, but one member of the audience said that taking pride in appearances helped with confidence.

A teacher in the audience added that the pressure social media put on young girls must be impossible to cope with.

Dr Pankhurst – who featured in the 2015 film Suffragette – also spoke about traditional differences between men and women with the first often seen as independent and the second ‘relational’ or more focused on relationships.

“For me, relational is really powerful. The problem is society doesn’t see it as powerful. It sees it as weak. We can be relational or autonomous.

“But let’s not box ourselves in,” she said.

To find out more about the Women’s Institute’s work email wifirstladies@gmail.com

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Rush Green pub supervisor who stabbed customer in ‘moment of madness’ spared jail

Jay Fleming outside of the Havering Well pub in Rush Green. Photo: Ken Mears/Archant

Guilty: Man who murdered wife at their Rush Green home weeks after taking out life insurance

Thomas Peter has been convicted of murder. Picture: Met Police

Call for CCTV cameras after robbers hold knife to florist’s stomach during Chadwell Heath shop raid

Brenda Woodards of Margarets florist which was robbed last Saturday. Brenda was held at knifepoint while robbers raided the till.

Dagenham gas mains to be replaced

Work is being carried out on Rainham Road South between March and July. Picture: Google Maps

Dubai authorities refusing to provide evidence for inquest into death of Dagenham man on holiday

Lee Brown died while on holiday in Dubai. Pic: Brown family

Most Read

Rush Green pub supervisor who stabbed customer in ‘moment of madness’ spared jail

#includeImage($article, 225)

Guilty: Man who murdered wife at their Rush Green home weeks after taking out life insurance

#includeImage($article, 225)

Call for CCTV cameras after robbers hold knife to florist’s stomach during Chadwell Heath shop raid

#includeImage($article, 225)

Dagenham gas mains to be replaced

#includeImage($article, 225)

Dubai authorities refusing to provide evidence for inquest into death of Dagenham man on holiday

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Barking hope to get better of Ilford on return to league action

Action from the match between Kings Cross Steelers and Barking (pic Tim Edwards)

Dagenham 88 Runners take on London Winter Run 10k as well as various parkruns

Jenny O'Hanlon, Denise Woolston, Irene Campen and Christine at the Winter Run 10k (Pic: Dag 88s)

Balanta nearing return for Daggers

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Carole Nash MCN Motorcyle Show returns to Excel

Action from the Michelin Thunderdome at last year's Carole Nash MCN show (Pic: Hole Shot PR)

Great granddaughter of suffragette Emmeline Pankhurst visits the First Ladies of Barking and Dagenham

L-R back row: Paulette Thomas, Dr Helen Pankhurst, Gizelle Regis, Valerie Warren and Carol Harris. L-R front row: Cheryl Sushams and Victoria Hadley. Picture: JON KING
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists