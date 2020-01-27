Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Holocaust Memorial Day observed with Barking service

PUBLISHED: 17:00 27 January 2020

Council leader Cllr Darren Rodwell speaks at the Holocaust Memorial Day service. Picture: Bethany Deer

Council leader Cllr Darren Rodwell speaks at the Holocaust Memorial Day service. Picture: Bethany Deer

Archant

Councillors and pupils stood together in Barking Town Square to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.

The exhibition in Barking Town Hall. Picture: Bethany DeerThe exhibition in Barking Town Hall. Picture: Bethany Deer

On Monday, January 27, a service was held to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, as well as the 25th anniversary of the genocide in Bosnia.

The commemoration event included the lighting of six candles and a prayer from Rabbi Herschel Gluck.

The theme of the service was 'stand together' for the victims of the Holocaust and in remembrance of all those who have been murdered in genocide.

Council leader Cllr Darren Rodwell introduced the event. He said: "We've done this in Barking and Dagenham for many years. We've had our own fights politically and emotionally within the community.

"But we always stand together as one borough and one community to remember those that have passed."

You may also want to watch:

Rabbi Gluck then spoke about how his father had fled to east London in 1939 as a refugee from the Nazis.

He then spoke about how the people of east London had suffered over the years and how important it is we stand together.

He said: "(During) the fear of invasion, the strength that the people of east London showed when faced with adversity and standing up to inhumanity of man against man."

He said a prayer both in Hebrew and English before a minute's silence for the victims of genocide was observed.

The lighting of six candles took place in remembrance of the six million Jewish people who were murdered by the Nazis.

After the service a free exhibition in Barking Town Hall was available for people to find out more about the Holocaust.

Dur to run until Friday, January 31, the exhibition is called 'Leave to Land: The Kitchener Camp' and was curated by the Weiner Library. The exhibition shows the story of the Kitchener Camp rescue of Jewish refugees in 1939.

The Holocaust Memorial Day Trust runs events throughout the country and is supported by the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government.

Most Read

Disappearance of two men still a mystery 30 years after Barking’s Valentine’s Day killings

Kaleli restaurant merged into today's Station Parade

Shhh! Secret lemonade drinker’s habit uncovered in Barking 100 years later

Be First'‘s heritage engagement manager, Simone Panayi, with site manager Rob Finbow. Picture: Andrew Baker

Days of disruption expected after freight train derails on Barking to Gospel Oak line

The broken rail caused by a derailed freight train. Picture: Network Rail

Chadwell Heath industrial park fire: 150 firefighters battling car repair workshop blaze

Firefighters are battling a blaze at a car workshop in the Chadwell Heath industrial estate. Picture: Alan Field.

Barking to Gospel Oak line could be closed for several weeks following freight train derailment

The broken rail caused by a derailed freight train. Picture: Network Rail

Most Read

Disappearance of two men still a mystery 30 years after Barking’s Valentine’s Day killings

Kaleli restaurant merged into today's Station Parade

Shhh! Secret lemonade drinker’s habit uncovered in Barking 100 years later

Be First'‘s heritage engagement manager, Simone Panayi, with site manager Rob Finbow. Picture: Andrew Baker

Days of disruption expected after freight train derails on Barking to Gospel Oak line

The broken rail caused by a derailed freight train. Picture: Network Rail

Chadwell Heath industrial park fire: 150 firefighters battling car repair workshop blaze

Firefighters are battling a blaze at a car workshop in the Chadwell Heath industrial estate. Picture: Alan Field.

Barking to Gospel Oak line could be closed for several weeks following freight train derailment

The broken rail caused by a derailed freight train. Picture: Network Rail

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Simply the worst! West Ham scraping the bottom of the barrel

West Bromwich Albion's Conor Townsend celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the FA Cup fourth round match at the London Stadium.

Reid happy to be in right place at right time after notching debut double

Alex Reid of Dagenham scores the second goal for his team against Notts County. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Barking to Gospel Oak line could be closed for several weeks following freight train derailment

The broken rail caused by a derailed freight train. Picture: Network Rail

Holocaust Memorial Day observed with Barking service

Council leader Cllr Darren Rodwell speaks at the Holocaust Memorial Day service. Picture: Bethany Deer

Shhh! Secret lemonade drinker’s habit uncovered in Barking 100 years later

Be First'‘s heritage engagement manager, Simone Panayi, with site manager Rob Finbow. Picture: Andrew Baker
Drive 24