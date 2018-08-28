Town hall flag raising marks start of LGBT+ history month in Barking and Dagenham

The rainbow flag was raised outside Barking Town Hall on Monday. Picture: LBBD Archant

The rainbow flag has been flown over the town hall to kickstart LGBT+ history month.

The flag raising took place outside Barking town hall on Monday.

Cllr Lynda Rice, Barking and Dagenham Council’s cabinet member for equalities and diversity, said: “We are very proud to be marking LGBT history by flying the rainbow flag to show out support for the LGBT+ community, but also in recognition of the struggles and campaigns that paved the way for greater equality.”

Events raising awareness of discrimination against the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender communities will take place around the capital throughout February.

Cllr Rice added: “We have made so much progress, but can still do more together as one borough.

“We must all work together to create a place where everyone feels comfortable to enjoy their life, free from discrimination and hate.”

An exhibition about the Section 28 law banning the ‘promotion’ of homosexuality by councils and in schools is at Barking town hall.